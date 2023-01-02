A spin-off of ‘America’s Got Talent‘, NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ is a talent competition series that features the winners, fan favorites, runners-ups, and other popular acts from previous seasons of the franchise. The talented individuals and groups return to the stage to showcase their unique skills in front of a panel of judges and a live audience of enthusiastic fans. Apart from claiming the title of All-Stars champion, the contestants compete against each other for the grand cash prize of $500,000.

The reality show might follow a familiar format but the mind-blowing performances from the participants and the inclusion of Terry Crews as host along with Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum as judges, keeps things entertaining and interesting through each episode. Just like previous seasons of the famous franchise, this spin-off is also shot indoors, which begs the question — where is ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ filmed? Well, if you have been wondering the same, we have got you covered!

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars Filming Locations

‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ is filmed in California, specifically in Los Angeles. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the reality show commenced in October 2022 and wrapped up in November of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s take a look at the specific site where the NBC series is shot!

Los Angeles, California

Many pivotal sequences for ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ are lensed in Los Angeles, the largest city in California and the second most populous city in the United States. To be specific, the filming unit utilizes the facilities of the CBS Studio Center aka Radford Studio Center at 4024 Radford Avenue in the neighborhood of Studio City. During the filming schedule, fans are allowed to attend the taping but under some strict COVID-19 protocols and other rules. For instance, only fully vaccinated people are eligible to enter the studio, audience members under 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian, and every individual must follow the specified dress code.

The film studio is home to 18 different sound stages spread across 40 acres, a number of exterior locations such as New York Street, Central Park, and Residential Street, 18 office buildings, numerous green rooms, hair and make-up rooms, and 9 multi-purpose rooms. Moreover, the Radford Studio Center consists of a viewing room that seats 79 people, mostly used for screenings and production meetings.

Read More: Is America’s Got Talent Real or Scripted?