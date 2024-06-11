America’s Got Talent Renewed For Season 20 at NBC

‘America’s Got Talent’ will continue to be a talent’s den beyond this year! NBC has renewed the talent show for its 20th season. Even though the network hasn’t officially announced the renewal, the upcoming auditions, which are slated to be conducted in July and August, make it clear that the series will return in 2025. Interested talent can now apply to secure a spot in the forthcoming virtual open calls.

Simon Cowell, the creator of the show, is joined by Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofía Vergara as judges in the nineteenth season, with Terry Crews taking on hosting duties. The installment premiered on May 28, 2024. So far this season, the beloved judges have evaluated several audition acts ranging from Los Osos High School’s group dance to two-year-old Baby Dave’s mathematical problem-solving.

In the eighteenth season of ‘America’s Got Talent,’ the eleven finalists who competed for the top spot were singer Lavender Darcangelo, dog act Adrian Stoica and Hurricane, synchronized dance group Murmuration, comedian Ahren Belisle, choral group Mzansi Youth Choir, singer Putri Ariani, shadow dance group Chibi Unity, and magician Anna DeGuzman, along with choral group 82nd Airborne Chorus, acrobatic duo Ramadhani Brothers, and wildcard dance group Avantgardey. These finalists returned to the stage to find out their fates after performing for viewer votes. Notably, five of these acts—Chibi Unity, Lavender Darcangelo, Murmuration, the Mzansi Youth Choir, and Putri Ariani—were Golden Buzzer recipients during the auditions round.

The finale featured memorable team-ups such as Lavender Darcangelo with Diane Warren, Anna DeGuzman and Murmuration with Jason Derulo, and Putri Ariani with Leona Lewis. Additional collaborations included the Mzansi Youth Choir with Jon Batiste, Adrian Stoica and Hurricane with Iron Chef’s Cat Cora, and Chibi Unity and the Ramadhani Brothers with Thirty Seconds to Mars. Ultimately, the final showdown was between Adrian Stoica and Hurricane and Anna DeGuzman. Adrian Stoica and Hurricane emerged as the champions, earning the most votes overnight and securing their spot in Las Vegas.

In the 20th edition of the talent show, viewers can anticipate an extravagant celebration of the show’s milestone. Expect heightened performances, spectacular acts, and special guest appearances to mark this significant achievement. The season promises more diverse talent, thrilling surprises, and grander stages, ensuring an unforgettable experience that honors 20 installments of discovering and showcasing extraordinary talent.

We can expect the return of judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara, and Simon Cowell in season 20. Their distinctive blend of expertise and critiques will likely be a central feature of the installment. Additionally, Terry Crews is anticipated to continue as the host, ensuring that the upcoming season maintains the excitement and energy that fans have come to appreciate.

