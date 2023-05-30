Where Was America’s Got Talent 2023 Filmed?

A part of the global ‘Got Talent’ franchise created by Simon Cowell, NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ is a talent competition show that pits together all kinds of participants — singers, dancers, magicians, comics, and more — from across the country. They showcase their respective talents before celebrity judges to advance in the competition. Each act auditions to secure a place in the live episodes by impressing the judges in front of them.

The qualified participants then compete against one another to earn the judges and the public’s votes to reach the live final. Eventually, the winner receives a heft amount of cash prize. In season 18, the reality series followed the same format as previous seasons, featuring the same panel of judges as some previous seasons — Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Sofia Vergara — alongside host Terry Crews. Given the interior setting of the show and the live audience in the backdrop, the viewers are likely to wonder where ‘America’s Got Talent’ 2023 was filmed. Well, if you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

America’s Got Talent 2023 Filming Locations

‘America’s Got Talent’ 2023 was filmed in California, particularly in Los Angeles County. According to reports, principal photography for the 18th season of the talent competition show commenced in March 2023 and wrapped up in April of the same year. Now, without further ado, let us know more about the location where the talented participants go head-to-head against each other in season 18 of the long-running reality series!

Los Angeles County, California

The County of Los Angeles served as the primary production location for ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 18. All the live episodes of the reality show’s 18th season were specifically lensed in the Pasadena Civic Auditorium at 300 East Green Street in Pasadena. The spacious stage and backstage were used to the fullest for the shooting of the talent show as live audiences were allowed to buy tickets to watch the taping of the live episodes. The production team brought some modifications to the stage to accommodate the judges’ table and a few other special requirements on the set.

Apart from the NBC reality show, The Civic hosts NAACP Image Awards, Daytime Emmy Awards, and several other events, cultural performances, graduation ceremonies, musical concerts, etc. Established in 1931, it is known to be one of the most notable performance halls in the country. Situated 11 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles, Pasadena is considered the primary cultural center of the San Gabriel Valley.

The city has various other performance halls and theaters, including Pasadena Playhouse, the Ambassador Auditorium, and Boston Court Pasadena. Apart from that, it is home to several interesting and popular landmarks and attractions. Some famous ones are the Norton Simon Museum, the Pasadena Museum of History, the Pasadena Museum of California Art, the Kidspace Children’s Museum, the Gamble House, and the Rose Bowl Stadium.

Read More: Is America’s Got Talent Real or Scripted?