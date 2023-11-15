Amerith WhiteEagle: Amy Carlson’s Ex-Lover is Still a Man of God Today

While there’s no denying acceptance, empathy, freedom, and love are the core factors that help us thrive at every step of the way in life, some people have taken these to a complete extreme. Amongst them, as carefully explored in HBO’s ‘Love Has Won: the Cult of Mother God’ was actually Lia “Amy” Carlson — the apparent leader (aka Mother GOD) of this titular spiritual organization. Though if we’re being honest, her involvement here did begin thanks to a much older man named Amerith WhiteEagle — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about him, here’s what we know.

Who is Amerith WhiteEagle?

It was reportedly back in the mid-2000s when Amy became interested in New Age theologies, leading her to become a regular poster on the forums of the website Lightworkers.org. That’s where she first came across Amerith, a music enthusiast, artist, and man of God to believe everyone had at least some degree of divine power within them, making them all God. “We would talk about ascension, stepping out of the programmed world, attaining a higher vibrational consciousness,” he conceded in the original production to director Hannah Olson.

Amerith then adds, “We were trying to bring this heaven on Earth, where everybody could be part of it – like a family.” However, as time went on, he indicated Amy had a bit more divine, spiritual energy than others, making her the Mother God to his Father God. As a result, Amy stepped deeper into spirituality and reportedly began experiencing paranormal phenomena until she left everything behind to join her “twin flame,” her true partner in California. For this, she left behind her managerial job at McDonald’s, her husband, and her three children (from different fathers), never to return again.

According to NBC’s ‘Dateline: The Ascension of Mother God,’ the couple eventually launched a blog by the name of Galactic Free Press, where they shared their wedding photos and began blogging about God, their meaning on this Earth, their other beliefs systems, and helping others. The couple even launched a YouTube channel to declare peace on Earth, leading their followers to be known as “The Earth Allies” — this channel was originally Amerith’s, yet now it’s better known as Amy’s 5D Full Disclosure channel.

But alas, by the time the early 2010s rolled around, Amy’s comfort in front of the cameras, need for a platform, plus belief she’d been reincarnated “to be of assistance” on Earth had led them to crumble apart. In fact, it has been indicated that she subsequently sidelined Amerith, took over their socials, and began favoring those Father Gods whose ambitions were more amenable to her fantasies of grandeur. She even claimed to have taken his “energies” before relocating in Crestone, Colorado, which is where she essentially built the Love Has Won establishment from the ground up.

Where is Amerith WhiteEagles?

While details of Amerith’s split with Amy are unclear, the truth remains that he has never really wavered from his connection with God – he was, is, and will evidently remain a big believer. You can actually check out both his Twitter as well as Facebook profiles to delve deeper into his thinking, making it clear he won’t stop preaching no matter the circumstances he faces because that’s just who he is. We should mention he continues to reside in Northern California to this day, where he still paints and dabbles in different artistic forms, all the while continuing to talk about the importance of being present, being open, and simply helping humanity along the way.

It also appears as if Amerith has since found love again with Cynthia Rainer, especially as one of his most recent Facebook posts reads, in part, “THE MOST AMAZING THING ABOUT LOVE IS, WE ALL ARE MADE OF ALL LOVE IS, AWAKENING, NOW IS GOD’S GIFT TO THE ALL, OF ALL LOVE, IS, MY DEAR ANGEL, I LOVE YOU JUST LIKE THIS AS NOW IS ALL WE ARE, TOGETHER. YOU GOD ME IN ALL THE LOVE, YOU ARE BRILLI’YOU’TIFULLY, YOU.” Then, with a link to The Riddle’s inclredible song “Five for Fighting,” he continued, “MY DEAR ANGEL, BEFORE GOD I STAND AS ALL THE LOVE “I AM”! GOD NOW AS LOVE’S LIFE, FOREVER, E.T. PHONE HOME, SET FREE TO BE, YES, MY DEAR ANGEL I LOVE YOU JUST LIKE THIS, ALWAYS JOYFULLY 🙏💖💕💥😇❤️♥️♥️💙🙏”

