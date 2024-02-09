Dave Kroupa’s Ex-Girlfriend Amy Flora and Their Kids Have Now Moved On

As a Sam Hobkinson-directed documentary living up to its title in every way conceivable, Netflix’s ‘Lover, Stalker, Killer’ can only be described as equal parts baffling, haunting, and shocking. That’s because it incorporates not just archival footage plus recreations but also exclusive interviews with key individuals to really underscore the 2012 disappearance and death of Cari Faver. Amongst those to thus feature in this original is actually fellow victim Amy Flora, connected through Cari’s then-lover Dave Kroupa — she’s his ex-partner as well as the mother of his two kids.

Who Are Dave Kroupa’s Ex-Girlfriend and Kids?

It was back in 2000 when Wisconsin truck stop mechanic Dave first came across Amy at his workplace as a co-worker, only for them to soon fall head over heels in love without any hesitancy. “He asked me if he could take me out on a date, and it was kind of in a goofy way. His dorkiness kind of did attract me,” the latter candidly revealed in the aforementioned feature production. “Before you know it, we had everything but the white-picket fence,” the former then said, including two beautiful children: Lexi was born first, followed by Ryan. “So it was the American dream. Almost.”

Dave actually specified “almost” because his relationship with Amy began crumbling apart in just a few years; they sadly drifted away until they simply couldn’t make things work anymore. “Dave worked days, and I worked nights,” the mother of two conceded. “We didn’t see a lot of each other, so I think that’s basically where we started growing apart” and stopped being happy. That’s also when she decided to relocate to her home state alongside Lexi as well as Ryan, driving her ex to make a move too since “there was no part of me that wasn’t going to take care of my kids.”

“Separated or not, we were gonna have to be in the same place,” Dave asserted in the film, yet while Amy apparently returned to Council Bluffs, Iowa, he settled an hour away in Omaha, Nebraska. Though little did they know everything would take a turn for the worse when the patriarch began anew as a single 35-year-old and chose to step into the world of dating again through online sites. He hence met Shanna “Liz” Golyar plus Cari Farver within months, making it clear to both from the get-go that he “absolutely was not going to be tied down” with anything serious or commitment-like.

But alas, Liz allegedly couldn’t handle it, and a simple chance encounter with Dave and Cari following their first date in late October 2012 drove her down the path of “if I can’t have him, no one can.” However, she didn’t let this be known at first — she simply made Cari disappear from his place on November 13 before killing her as well as ruining her reputation by going to unimaginable extremes. The former actually impersonated her romantic rival for nearly four years, sending intimidating, stalker-ish, as well as threatening e-mails/texts to Dave and every woman in his life, including Amy.

Liz even made herself appear as a target so that no suspicion would arise by not only receiving such messages but also burning down her entire home under the missing single mother of one’s name. It thus comes as no surprise Amy initially understandably asked her ex to just come over whenever he wanted to see their kids instead of sharing full custody like they used to in fear of their safety. However, things only deteriorated as months passed because she herself started being followed while receiving eerie texts from “Cari” stating she’d slit the youngster’s throats as they slept.

This all actually went to such an extent Dave moved houses, just for the texts/e-mails to stop for a little while before suddenly picking up again at a much more sinister level – it was pure harassment. Nevertheless, things came to a head nearly four years later as Liz reportedly shot herself in the leg trying to frame Amy as the jaded ex, her assaulter, as well as Cari’s killer turned impersonator. Thankfully, though, the authorities had already begun suspecting the real perpetrator, enabling them to gather some much-needed evidence in the ensuing months before arresting Liz for good. By this point, Dave had moved in with his ex for a brief while to protect his family.

Where Are Dave Kroupa’s Ex-Girlfriend and Kids Now?

From what we can tell, Amy, Dave, Lexi, and Ryan were able to breathe a sigh of relief only when Liz was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus an additional 18-20 years in 2017. Even the children knew they’d been in danger for the past few years, so it must’ve felt great to them to finally feel like they didn’t have to look over their shoulders every step of the way anymore. Coming to their current standing, it appears as if Amy still resides in Council Bluffs, Iowa, albeit as a proud mother of three now, while Lexi and Ryan seem to be focusing on their individual selves. The former is actually an emo working at Caterpillar Vapes at the moment, whereas her brother does maintenance at The Lund Company.

Read More: What Happened to Cari Farver? How Did She Die?