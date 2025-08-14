And Just Like That Season 4: Why Was it Canceled?

In 2021, ‘And Just Like That’ invited the viewers back into the thrilling world of Carrie Bradshaw, her closest friends, and their exciting lives in New York City. The show, a revival of the beloved 1998 series’ Sex and the City,’ follows the dramatic, romantic, and hypnotic narratives of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, who are now in their 50s. After years of shared camaraderie through life’s ups and downs, the trio continues to find new facets of their own identities, be it in their personal, professional, or love lives. Furthermore, they also adopt two new fabulous and fierce women, real estate agent Seema and filmmaker Lisa, into their inner circles. Over the course of three seasons, this group shares many adventures and life lessons together. However, with season 3, as Carrie completes her first-ever fictional novel, the show comes to an inevitable end. Even though this offers a compelling conclusion to the decades-long story, fans are bound to have a few questions about the cancellation.

Michael Patrick King Found the Perfect Ending For the Show With Season 3

The original ‘Sex and the City’ show concluded in 2004 with six films in total. Still, it was evident that the characters had more of their story to tell. As a result, two films were added to the franchise in the late 2000s. Afterward, the franchise saw a bit of a lull before finally coming back with more stories in ‘And Just Like That.’ The sequel series saw a great three-season run, carving out a new and modern identity for Carrie and her friends. Nonetheless, it seems that with the third season, the show has finally come to its end. The decision to opt out of a renewal was an intentional choice made for the benefit of the characters and their storylines. Creator Michael Patrick King said as much in a statement, sharing his reasons to pen down the season 3 finale as an ending for the entire show.

“While I was writing the last episode of ‘And Just Like That…’ season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop,” said King. “Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys, and Sarah Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episodes to 12. SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season. It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years.”

And Just Like That Concludes With Satisfying, Messy, and Authentic Endings For the Characters

As a franchise, ‘Sex and the City’ is all about the bustling lives of ambitious, free-spirited women against the backdrop of New York City. However, ‘And Just Like That’ brought a very different energy to the story. Where the original show follows Carrie and her friends in their 30s, this series centers around their lives as women in their 50s. Even so, the narrative blazes a bold new path, sharing how glamorous and exciting this period of life can be. In their 50s, the characters, both familiar faces and new ones, encounter entirely new challenges and triumphs.

Carrie enjoys life as a renowned author known for her biographical work. However, in the wake of the death of her husband, Big, she’s faced with a brand-new challenge of widowhood and eventually dating in her 50s. Miranda, who begins to explore her sexuality, only to realize she’s a lesbian, hits a complete redo on life, starting from scratch in matters of romance and self-identity. Meanwhile, Charlotte, happily married with two kids, embarks on a daunting professional venture while juggling the complexities of being a mom to teenagers. Regardless of the hurdles in their path, in the end, all three women find their own unique happy endings. Carrie finds fulfillment in her work and embraces her own company in favor of consistently failing second chances at true love.

On the other hand, Miranda finds actual dependable love while Charlotte’s family life continues to be as fulfilling as her work. Similarly, Seema and Lisa also find happiness in their professional work. Although the latter faces some complications in her marriage, she and Herbert continue to face each battle together. Inversely, the real estate agent finds unexpected love in Adam, a younger man who is her polar opposite in everything save for the matters of the heart. Even Anthony finds a happy ending of his own with his partner, Giuseppe. Thus, ultimately, the show leaves just enough loose ends open to replicate the open-ended and bittersweet chaos of live, while simultaneously seeing our protagonists off with rewarding conclusions to their narratives.

