Andrew Wolfberg: Where is the Juror Now?

When Lyle and Erik Menendez were first tried for the murder of their parents in July 1993, the result was two hung juries. After a month of deliberations, the jurors remained divided on whether to convict the brothers of first-degree murder or manslaughter. By the time the second trial began in October 1995, the circumstances had changed, as had the options available to the jury. Andrew Wolfberg, a juror from the second trial, has shared his experience from that period and the dynamics inside the courtroom. In Netflix’s ‘The Menendez Brothers,’ he briefly discussed his perspective and reflected on how the case has evolved over the years.

Andrew Wolfberg Unfamiliar With the Details of the First Trial

Andrew Wolfberg recalled that when he was called to serve as a juror for the October 1995 trial of Lyle and Erik Menendez, he had no idea what to expect. The judge instructed all the jurors to disregard any preconceived notions or opinions they might have had and focus solely on the facts presented during the trial. Andrew mentioned that since he wasn’t familiar with the earlier details of the case, it was easier for him to approach it with a fresh perspective. After hearing arguments from both sides, when the jury began deliberations, he noted that the only option available to them was a conviction of first-degree murder, with no alternative choices.

The jury found it easier to convict the brothers of first-degree murder, but a new dilemma arose when it came to deciding their sentence. Andrew Wolfberg shared that determining the fate of someone’s life or death was not a straightforward decision. He felt a deep emotional conflict, comparing his role to that of the brothers when they chose to take the lives of their parents. The experience left a lasting impact on him. Although Andrew did not disclose his personal views on the case, he did say that when asked if the brothers had killed their parents, the answer was clear. The complexity of the case, however, lay in the defense’s arguments, which were reportedly kept out of the courtroom during the second trial.

Andrew Wolfberg is Thriving as a California State Attorney

Andrew Wolfberg is an accomplished lawyer with extensive experience that has contributed to his success in the legal profession. After graduating from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles in 1995, he briefly worked as a Research Attorney. In 1999, he joined Gallagher & Gallagher for a few months, but his ambition was to build his own practice. In October of that year, he founded Wolfberg & Wolfberg, P.C., based in Santa Monica, California. Specializing in estate planning, probate, and personal injury law, Andrew led the firm until 2015, establishing himself as a well-respected lawyer in his field.

In January 2016, Andrew made an important move by starting his own independent legal practice in California. He continues to hold an active license and is highly regarded for his expertise in estate planning. Based in Santa Monica, he has successfully established himself as a well-settled and respected Attorney at Law, and he takes pride in the progress and achievements he’s made throughout his legal career.

Andrew Wolfberg’s Wife and Kids Are at the Centre of His Life

Andrew Wolfberg’s personal life is as fulfilling as his professional one. He has been happily married to Lisa Wolfberg since January 17, 2010, and together, they have built a loving home filled with warmth and joy. The couple has two children, an older daughter and a younger son, who are the center of their world. Andrew is an involved and present father, cherishing every moment spent with his family. One of his fondest memories was in 2014 when he took his daughter to see the Stanley Cup trophy, a highly prestigious trophy awarded annually to the National Hockey League (NHL) playoff champion.

The moment was particularly special for Andrew, as sharing his passion for hockey with his daughter was a source of immense pride and happiness. Beyond hockey, he is also an avid baseball fan and enjoys attending games with his family and friends, relishing the camaraderie and excitement of the sport. In addition to his love for sports, Andrew is fascinated by professional poker and often takes time to watch high-stakes games when his busy schedule allows. He has also run a few marathons that he is proud of. Whether he’s excelling as an attorney or being a hands-on dad, he’s built a life that’s full of meaning and joy.

