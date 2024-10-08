Betty Oldfield: Where is the Juror in Menendez Brothers Case Now?

Lyle and Erik Menendez’s trials remain among the most publicized in US history. Over time, debates about their guilt have centered on their defense, which claimed years of abuse by their father, Jose Menendez. During the first trial, the jury was divided, with some jurors believing their defense and others not. Betty Oldfield, a juror from the first trial, has frequently shared her experiences. In Netflix’s ‘The Menendez Brothers,’ her insights offer a clearer understanding of the trial and the factors that contributed to the lengthy legal process, which continues to raise questions today.

Betty Oldfield Painted a Realistic Picture of the Juror’s Discussions

Betty became acquainted with Lyle and Erik Menendez when she stepped in as an alternate juror during their July 1993 trial. Given the high-profile nature of the case, she was already familiar with the double murder of José and Kitty Menendez from following media coverage. As the brothers recounted the alleged abuse they endured from their father, Oldfield was deeply moved by their stories. She observed apparent differences in their personalities and found both of them to be credible in their testimonies, which left a strong impression on her.

After the trial, Betty reflected on the jury’s deliberations, noting that a clear divide emerged among the jurors. She explained that all the women on the jury believed the brothers’ testimonies about the abuse they had endured and leaned toward convicting them of a lesser charge. In contrast, the men on the jury were more skeptical, finding it hard to accept that young boys could be victims of such severe abuse, and favored convicting them of first-degree murder. According to Betty, the core issue during deliberations wasn’t whether the brothers had killed their parents—this was undisputed—but rather whether the jury believed the difficult circumstances the Menendez brothers claimed to have lived through.

Betty shared that after the trial ended in a mistrial, Erik’s defense attorney, Leslie Abramson, organized a gathering for the jurors who had sympathized with Erik and Lyle. Betty was part of this group, and during the event, Abramson even arranged for Erik to call in. Reflecting on the case, Betty maintained her belief that the Menendez brothers had grown up in unimaginable circumstances and did not deserve to serve life sentences without the possibility of parole. She continues to feel strongly about their difficult upbringing and the impact it had on their actions.

Betty Oldfield Has a Close Relationship with Erik Menendez Even Today

After Betty Oldfield spoke with Erik Menendez for the first time, the two quickly formed a close friendship. They talked frequently on the phone, and Betty described feeling as though she had “adopted another son.” She became a mother figure to Erik, and he even sent her an oil painting he had made. Their bond grew through letters and phone calls, with the two speaking two to three times a week. Betty expressed pride in Erik’s accomplishments, including his pursuit of college courses and his advocacy for older people and ADA causes. In one of his letters, Erik referred to her as his “Angel on Earth,” a title that reflects the deep bond they continue to share to this day.

As of 2017, Betty resides in Santa Clarita, California, surrounded by her loving family and adored by her grandchildren. She remains an active community volunteer and leads a vibrant lifestyle. Over the years, Betty has participated in several interviews, offering invaluable insights into the Menendez case. Her perspective remains crucial to understanding the complex dynamics of the trial. A steadfast supporter of the brothers, especially Erik, she likely feels optimistic about their future with recent developments in the case.

