Hazel Thornton: Where is the Juror Now?

When Hazel Thornton was summoned for jury duty in 1993, she had no idea it would change her life. Over the following months, she listened to both the prosecution and defense present their arguments in the Menendez case. In the years since, Hazel has been an active voice in discussions about the trial, offering valuable insights into how events unfolded. In Netflix’s ‘The Menendez Brothers,’ she provides details from the 1993 trial and shares her thoughts on the case, including where her sympathies lie and her current stance on the matter.

Hazel Thornton Felt That the Second Trial Was Very Different From the First

In 1993, Hazel Thornton worked as an integrated technology planner at Pacific Bell and lived in Los Angeles. When she was called for jury duty, she was unaware of which case it would be. She mentioned there were quiet rumors that it might involve Lyle and Erik Menendez, and the moment she saw them in the courtroom, she recognized them from the news. Initially, Hazel believed the brothers were guilty, as that was the information she had at the time. However, as the trial progressed, new elements emerged, shifting her understanding of the case.

Hazel, juror #9, was puzzled by the twists and turns in the trial, particularly during the testimonies of Dr. Jerome Oziel and Judalon Smyth. She found herself questioning whether people really behaved that way in real life. She also recalled the day Lyle Menendez took the stand, which brought many jurors to tears. Hazel remembered feeling that Lyle was either telling the truth or was an exceptionally convincing actor. During jury deliberations, her worst fears were realized when they could not reach a unanimous decision on the conviction of either brother, leading to a mistrial.

Hazel continued to follow the case after the mistrial, and when the brothers were eventually convicted of first-degree murder, she felt something was off. She believed the case presented during the second trial differed significantly from what she had witnessed in the first. Hazel noted that much of the information about the alleged abuse the brothers endured was reportedly withheld from the court, which she felt left out a crucial part of the story and contributed to ensuring their conviction. This omission made her question the fairness of the final verdict.

Hazel Thornton is Very Vocal About Her Opinions on the Case

In 1995, Hazel Thornton published her book ‘Hung Jury: The Diary of a Menendez Juror,’ based on the journal she kept during the trial. She explained that the intense atmosphere in the courtroom, exacerbated by the media presence, created a highly stressful environment, and writing helped her find clarity. Thornton noted that the female jurors were unfairly treated by the media following the trial. In her book, she claimed there was collusion between the judge and the District Attorney during the second trial to secure murder convictions. Despite her controversial stance, she stood by her point of view and felt isolated, with only Leslie Abramson offering her support.

Hazel Thornton shared that she stopped discussing the Menendez case for nearly 20 years after publishing her book, feeling that she had already expressed her thoughts. However, things changed for her in 2017 due to three key events. First, she was released as a juror from the James Boyd trial. Second, she added her identity as a “Menendez juror” on her social media, and thirdly. she was contacted by ABC for an interview. She read a statement from an executive producer echoing her beliefs about the case, which encouraged her to speak up again. Since then, Hazel has written numerous blogs, participated in interviews, and created both short and long-form videos discussing the case. She also released an updated version of her book in 2018. She believes the media’s reporting on the Menendez brothers was biased and is glad that the other side of the story is now receiving more balanced attention.

Hazel Thornton is Entrenched in Genealogy Research Today

Hazel Thornton is a highly accomplished professional with a long career reflecting her expertise as a businesswoman. After graduating from San Diego State University, she founded Organized for Life and Beyond in 2004, a successful business offering home and office organizing services. While now retired and less actively involved in the business, she continues to pursue other interests. Based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Hazel has developed a deep passion for genealogy research. Drawing on her experiences, she authored two additional books: ‘What’s a Photo Without the Story? How to Create Your Family Legacy,’ which was released in 2021, and ‘Go With the Flow! The Clutter Flow Chart Workbook’ which came out in 2023. As both an author and public figure, Hazel has achieved great success and has exciting plans for the future.

Hazel Thornton’s Many Interests Keep Her Fulfilled in Life

Hazel Thornton has maintained a strong interest in the Menendez case and stays connected with key figures involved. She remains in close contact with people like Robert Rand, a journalist who has covered the case from the very beginning, as well as some of the other jurors. They often meet up and stay in touch. Hazel is also active in her community, being part of a book club, and has served as a volunteer and board member for Friends of the Public Library.

In her free time, she enjoys photography and playing the piano. Though she hasn’t shared much about her personal life, her husband, Michael Thornton, and the rest of her family are her biggest support system. She also finds immense joy in the company of her cuddly cats. Her political views are well-known, and she is passionate about her causes. As a strong woman with strong opinions, she is living life on her terms, and it is very refreshing to see someone like her.

