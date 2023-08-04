Andy Bisaha: Where is Big Nailed It Baking Challenge Contestant Now?

Netflix’s ‘The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge’ is an interesting competitive baking show that invites contestants from all walks of life. However, none of these contestants are more proficient than home bakers, sometimes leading to disastrous results as they try to reconstruct expertly made cakes and confectionaries. Nevertheless, the show provides two expert judges who teach various techniques before pitting the bakers against one another in multiple challenges.

Likewise, eliminations are based on presentation and taste, and the last baker standing is awarded $100,000. Season 1 of the ‘The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge’ introduced us to Andy Bisaha, a professional data manager who harbors dreams of making it big in the baking industry. Well, with the cameras now turned away, let’s find out where Andy is at present, shall we?

Who is Andy Bisaha?

A native of Michigan, sources mentioned that although Andy was born and brought up in a close-knit and loving family, both his parents were deaf, and he became proficient in American Sign Language while communicating with them. He still appears to share a warm relationship with his parents, and they were the ones who pushed him forward and encouraged him to achieve his dreams. Since Andy harbored a love for art and comics since childhood, he had already dreamt of having an unorthodox career, and once he discovered his passion for movies and animation, there was no turning back.

After graduating high school, Andy pursued a course from the Motion Picture Institute before starting his own company, Re-Edit Productions, in 2013. While Re-Edit Productions specializes in visual effects, color grading, and editing, he himself is a well-established filmmaker who has worked in the camera, electrical, and visual effects departments for numerous projects. A few notable productions that credit Andy include ‘Summoning Sylvia,’ ‘The Henry Ford Innovation Nation with Mo Rocca,’ and ‘The Wave Man.’ In addition, the reality star is responsible for directing the 2016 short movie ‘Devout.’

Furthermore, Andy creates small animated skits independently and has contributed his art to various companies like Redbubble. On the Netflix show, Andy introduced himself as a Data Manager and claimed he was an amateur baker who wanted to learn the ins and outs of the industry. He appeared pretty attentive during the coaching sessions and even followed instructions to the best of his abilities. However, his cake when short when it came to the final testing, and while Ignoisco was crowned the winner of Episode 1, Andy had to face bitter elimination.

Where is Andy Bisaha Now?

Andy currently resides in Detroit, Michigan, where he oversees the day-to-day functions of his company, Re-Edit Productions. Interestingly, he even describes himself as an Iron Man Enthusiast on social media and is a proficient Editor and Podcaster with a good reputation in the field. Moreover, we are happy to report that Andy Bisaha has a popular YouTube channel with over 2.3k subscribers, where he often uploads video game streams, animated shorts, and skits.

Andy also streams regularly on Twitch and is in the process of launching his graphic novel ‘Final Space.’ On top of it, glancing through the reality star’s social media makes his passion for pop culture collectibles quite apparent. Hence, even though Andy could not compete for the $100,000 on ‘The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge,’ he leads a pretty exciting life, and we wish him the best for the years to come.

