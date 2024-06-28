Andy Mintzer: Where is The Mole Participant Now?

Although Netflix’s ‘The Mole’ season 2 star Andrew “Andy” Mintzer initially came across as just an elderly male with an affinity for (mind) games and competitions, the truth is he is so much more. In fact, the 65-year-old, still active forensic accountant is a clever strategist, sharp observer, and trusting friend, things we only briefly caught a glimpse of during his stint in the original series. And if his initial suspicions hadn’t led him astray, we would’ve been able to note he’s also a loving family man, a trailblazing planner, as well as someone who can keep up with today’s youngsters.

Andy Mintzer Put His Best Foot Forward at Every Turn in the Game

Since Andy presented himself as who he really is from the get-go, it was evident he’d be a fan favorite, considering not just his sweet demeanor but also his amicability and true social openness. The fact his strategy was to simply give it his all won him several hearts too, especially once he subsequently candidly stated, “This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, so if I’m gonna win, this is it.” We should mention he has even expressed he wasn’t the mole and wouldn’t have been a great one either because the most fun part for him in this journey was the prize pot-increasing missions.

Whether it be the inaugural challenge of stopping intruders from taking over their spots in this competition or the treasure hunt on a massive island, Andy indeed did his best to ensure their success. That’s how he came to suspect Hannah Burns, Antonio “Tony” Castellanos, as well as Michael O’Brien, yet since he wasn’t sure if one of them was the saboteur, he didn’t begin gunning for just them. This apparently proved to be his big mistake because by spreading his answers across the board when asked who it could be, he gave a few too many wrong answers, leading to his elimination.

Andy Mintzer is the Paragon of Professional Dedication

It was 1978 when Andy concluded his studies for good with a high school diploma, a Bachlor’s in Accounting, plus a Master of Accountancy, only to gradually step into his field in the corporate world. He actually kickstarted his career as an auditor at Ernst & Young across Tampa, Houston, Reston, and Los Angeles before eventually climbing the ladder to earn the coveted title of Partner in 1981. However, by the time 1995 rolled around, he’d decided to move on and spread his wings as an instructor-author at Becker Certified Public Accountants Review plus senior advisor at Freeman & Mills.

Andy reportedly served at the former organization for a total of 6 years (till 2001), but he remained a significant part of the latter’s overall operations for more than 16 years (right until April 2016). It was only then that he joined Hemming Morse LLP as Principal, which is a position he proudly holds to this day — it’s been 13 years, but he doesn’t seem to have any plans of leaving anytime soon. The fact these years of dedication as well as tenacity have afforded this Los Angeles resident incredible opportunities to evolve further than just his office job is something he truly appreciates too.

Andy Mintzer Has Achieved a Lot Over Four Decades

Whether it be being a member of the Accounting Standards Executive Committee (AcSEC) of the AICPA from 2001 through 2005 or being a member of the Auditing Standards Board (ASB) from 2008 through 2010, Andy has done it all. In fact, he has even served four years on AICPA’s Professional Ethics Executive Committee and was one of 20 people who voted on revisions of the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and was then appointed to the International Ethics Standard Board for Accountants for a five-year term – ending in December 2024.

As if all this wasn’t enough, Andy was even elected to the Board of Directors of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants in 2021. Then there’s the fact that he’s currently associated with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, California Society of Certified Public Accountants, American Accounting Association, and Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles County. He is also certified in Canada, meaning he has international accounting and auditing expertise too, which is such a great mark on his resume that it has helped him garner attention from firms worldwide.

Andy Mintzer is a Public Figure and Family Man

While many might find it hard to believe, the truth is Andy’s passion for problem-solving has long spilled into his personal life, too, since he is actually an escape room enthusiast. This is actually to such an extent he has even started a YouTube channel to review the spaces he has experienced, which is over 93% of the 600+ rooms in existence across the world – he has traveled to 11 countries for this. Though the best of this endavor for him is arguably the fact his wife Laura often tags along, giving them the opportunity to spend a lot of quality time together.

