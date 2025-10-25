Do Andy and Morgan Break Up? Do Morgan and Sasha Get Together in Nobody Wants This?

In the second season of Netflix’s ‘Nobody Wants This,’ Joanne and Noah enter the next phase of their relationship as they are forced to confront the reality of their situation. At the same time, the season also gives more space to explore the life of Joanne’s sister, Morgan. For the first couple of episodes, she is single and doesn’t seem to be dating anyone at all. But then, at her mother’s birthday party, she brings a boyfriend, called Dr. Andy, whose presence and true connection with Morgan shocks everyone. Furthermore, Morgan’s friendship with Sasha continues to deepen as the two appear to grow closer than ever. By the end of the season, things take quite a turn as Morgan finds herself at the beginning of a brand new chapter. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Morgan’s Escalating Relationship with Dr. Andy Comes to a Screeching Halt

When Morgan introduces her family to her boyfriend, Dr. Andy, Joanne is shocked, not because her sister is in a serious relationship but because she knows next to nothing about Andy. Morgan and Joanne’s relationship is so strong that they share everything, especially their personal relationships. So, Joanne is a little shocked when she discovers that her sister has kept this relationship a secret. What concerns her even more is that Andy might be a fake boyfriend, but the truth turns out to be even more concerning. Apparently, Dr. Andy is a therapist, and Morgan used to be his client before they entered a relationship.

According to Morgan’s logic, they have been seeing each other for a couple of years, so then dating and being in a serious relationship shouldn’t be that shocking. But it’s one thing to bring him to meet her family, and completely different to move in with him and then get engaged within the span of a few weeks. At first, Joanne expresses her disapproval, but when it starts to affect her relationship with Morgan, she decides to back off and support her unconditionally. She continues to do this, even as it becomes clear that Morgan doesn’t really know anything about Dr. Andy and doesn’t seem to be making an effort to change it either. She keeps her mouth shut when Morgan reveals that Andy has also dated one of his other patients.

But she eventually speaks when Morgan herself expresses her concerns about their future at her engagement party. At first, she pretends to be happy and that the tears in her eyes are a sign of joy. But when Joanne encourages her to be honest, she pours out her heart. It seems that the more time Morgan has spent with Andy, the more she has realized that she doesn’t really like him. Apart from the small things that bother her, the most important one is that he uses the knowledge of her past, which he got by being her therapist, against her. This is also why she has become so submissive and cannot seem to say no to him, even when she knows she should.

Joanne pitches in with her own concerns about the way Andy behaves, and she encourages Morgan to consider breaking up with him. But then, when she tries to do it, Andy tells her that this is her childhood trauma of not getting love, so she is unable to accept it now. Eventually, Joanne is forced to get their mother involved, and she finally convinces Morgan to break things off for good before they get too far. This gives Morgan the encouragement she needed, and she finally corners Andy and tells him that they will not be getting married. He tries to change her mind, but she is steadfast now. In the end, he concedes, saying that as her fiancé, he is sad, but as her therapist, he is proud of her because this decision shows incredible character growth on her part.

Morgan and Sasha’s Friendship Continues to be Conflicting

One of the more surprising things about ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 1 is the connection that Morgan and Sasha develop after Joanne and Noah start dating. Identifying themselves as the “loser siblings,” they bond over a lot of things. For Morgan, it is refreshing to have a genuine male friendship, and for Sasha, being with Morgan allows him to loosen up a little bit. Their chemistry is so off the charts that Sasha’s wife, Esther, becomes jealous of Morgan and even forbids him from seeing her again. Of course, that doesn’t happen, as Morgan’s turbulent relationship with Dr. Andy makes her seek out Sasha for help. Trying to escape Joanne’s judgmental ways, Morgan turns towards Sasha for help, especially after she discovers that Dr. Andy has previously dated another one of his patients.

Still, by the end of the season, their friendship remains platonic. However, with Morgan breaking up with Dr. Andy and Sasha and Esther’s marriage starting to fall apart, it seems that romance may still be on the cards for the loser duo. Despite keeping things non-sexual between them, the show gives no indication that they are going to keep things that way. While Sasha does reveal that despite the separation, he will wait for Esther because he loves her and wants to be with her, no matter what. But his hope to be reunited with his wife doesn’t mean that she will reciprocate the feeling. At this point, the fate of their marriage seems to rest entirely in Esther’s hands, and should she decide she has had enough, it might be time for Sasha to move on, and there is a chance that he and Morgan may consider turning their friendship into something more.

Read More: Does Joanne Convert? Do Joanne and Noah Break Up in Nobody Wants This Season 2?