Who is Andy? Who Plays Him in Nobody Wants This?

The second season of Netflix’s ‘Nobody Wants This’ dives into the romance of Noah and Joanne as they navigate through the difficult parts of their lives. While they go through ups and downs, Joanne’s sister, Morgan, also experiences some significant changes in her life. Like Joanne, before she met Noah, had trouble finding her perfect romantic partner, Morgan, too, struggles to make a genuine connection with someone. All her friends and family think she is single, which is why they are shocked when she introduces them to her boyfriend, Andy, with whom things seem to have gotten serious suspiciously quickly. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Dr. Andy Opens a New Chapter in Morgan’s Life

Dr. Andy is introduced in ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 2 as Morgan’s boyfriend when she brings him to her mother’s birthday party. This shocks Joanne, who had no idea that her sister was in a serious relationship. Things become more concerning when it is revealed that Andy used to be Morgan’s therapist. When Joanne expresses her thoughts about why she doesn’t think this relationship is a good idea, Morgan doesn’t take it well, and this causes a rift between the duo. However, over time, Morgan realizes that she doesn’t really know much about Andy, whom she continues to call Dr. Andy.

Over the course of the season, there are only a few things that are revealed about Andy. He is a therapist, and, seemingly, quite a good one at that. He makes a lot of money, which Morgan thinks is because he overcharges his rich clients. He is a charming and incredibly likable person who quickly befriends people. For example, he and Sasha become good friends after just one conversation. It also turns out that this isn’t the first time he has dated his patient. Previously, he was in a relationship with another patient, called Helena, and this is where Morgan realizes that Andy may have a pattern of dating his patients.

To resolve this, they go to a couple’s therapist, where Andy tells her that she doesn’t know anything about him because she never asks him personal questions. By the end of the season, Andy and Morgan go their separate ways, but the relationship leaves Morgan with an important life lesson that she will carry over to her future relationships. While the breakup is heartbreaking for Andy, he tells Morgan that, as his therapist, he is proud of the progress she has made. This shows that, for all his flaws, he is a good person at heart and really does care about Morgan and her well-being.

Arian Moayed Portrays the Charming and Intriguing Dr. Andy

In ‘Nobody Wants This,’ Iranian-American actor Arian Moayed essays the character of Dr. Andy. Best known for playing Stewy Hosseini in HBO’s ‘Succession,’ Moayed moved from Iran to Glenview, Illinois, in 1986, when he was 5 years old. He graduated from Glenbrook South High School in Glenview. He attended Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, to pursue his passion for theatre and drama, while also earning a degree in Persian studies. This is also where he met Tom Ridgely, with whom he moved to New York to establish himself as an actor. Their long-standing friendship led them to co-found Waterwell, a non-profit organization, in 2022. With it, they work to bring forth impactful stories, particularly in the form of theatre.

Through the non-profit, they have also started the Unseen Iran Artist Grants program, which is aimed towards “supporting emerging and established Iranian diaspora artists who use their work to explore identity, connection, and cultural healing.” Moayed’s exemplary career has led him to inhabit complex roles for which he has received critical acclaim. He is a two-time Tony Award nominee, for his performances in ‘Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo’ and ‘A Doll’s House.’ He has also received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for his work in ‘Succession.’ His other notable works include Netflix’s ‘Inventing Anna,’ CBS’ ‘Madam Secretary,’ and Guy Ritchie’s ‘Fountain of Youth.’ He can also be seen donning the garb of Agent Cleary in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Ms. Marvel.’

Moayed is set to reprise the role in the Disney+ series, ‘Wonder Man.’ Talking about his choice of diverse and complex roles, he said that he loves characters that are “completely complicated, messy, right and wrong at the same time.” He believes that these roles allow for bringing forth the complexity of human nature, giving the audience a medium to connect with the stories on a more intimate level. While he is better known for his work in television, he has expressed his deep love for theatre, which he considers crucial for society and culture. He believes in striving to be “an excelled artist” as well as working towards “engagement in the community.” He believes that art can be a real tool for moving “the needle a little bit on forward progress, on trying to leave this earth a little bit better than we found it.” Arian Moayed wishes to continue working towards the same end with his future projects.

