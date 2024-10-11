Anfamol Renewed For Season 2 at S4C

Ani’s adventures and challenges as a single mother will remain part of S4C’s programming! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the network has renewed the drama series ‘Anfamol’ for its second season. The filming of the upcoming installment will start in Wales in the fall of 2024. Rhiannon Boyle, who created the show, remains the writer. Judith Dine and Sara Lloyd will return as the directors.

In the first season, Ani re-evaluates her life choices and makes a daring decision to pursue motherhood. As she immerses herself in the idea of starting a family, she faces disheartening setbacks in her fertility journey, leading her to question her aspirations. The harsh realities of pregnancy clash with her expectations, leaving her frustrated, especially as she navigates the judgments of other mothers. Ultimately, Ani realizes that to reclaim her sense of self, she must cultivate a meaningful relationship with the most significant person in her life—herself.

In the upcoming second installment, viewers can anticipate Ani’s struggles as she navigates her life through the complexities of motherhood and self-discovery. Following the tumultuous events of the first season, Ani will likely face new challenges as she attempts to deal with her personal ambitions and newfound self-awareness. The emotional stakes may increase as she forges deeper connections with those around her, including fellow mothers and her own family. Expect moments of humor, heartache, and resilience as the protagonist learns to embrace her identity while confronting societal expectations.

Most of the main cast members are anticipated to feature in the second season. The returnees may include Bethan Ellis Owen as Ani, Olwen Medi as Mam, and Sara Gregory as Nia. We can also expect Wynford Ellis Owen as Dad and Aneirin Hughes as Rhydian. Additionally, Lucas Aurelio is likely to return as Estevez, along with Lowri Gwynne as Elin and Mali Ann Rees as Delyth.

The first season of ‘Anfamol’ was also shot in Wales. The country is a significant location for popular recent releases such as ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga‘ and ‘The Fall Guy.’

