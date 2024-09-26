Hidden Assets Renewed For Season 3 at Acorn TV and RTÉ

The brilliant minds at the Criminal Assets Bureau will remain on air for a while! Acorn TV and RTÉ have renewed the procedural series ‘Hidden Assets’ for its third season. The upcoming installment’s filming will start in Dublin, Ireland, on February 3, 2025. Peter McKenna, who developed the show as a spinoff of the crime drama ‘Acceptable Risk,’ continues to lead the writers. Thaddeus O’Sullivan and Kadir Ferati Balci direct the series.

The second season follows the aftermath of the Antwerp bombings, with Richard Melnick, the Trestford boss, dying under mysterious circumstances. CTU agent Christian de Jong is still under investigation for shooting Luca Rivera. In Ireland, Bibi Brannigan shares crucial information with DS Claire Wallace, now leading the CAB, revealing that Richard orchestrated the bombings to help Deputy PM Viktor Maes secure the Antwerp port.

The installment progresses with Claire directing Bibi to set up a meeting with her money launderer. Meanwhile, Swann, pressured by criminal financiers, threatens Maes to ensure the port sale goes through, though she begins questioning who is behind it. After a personal attack on Bibi’s family, the investigation stalls, but she provides a key lead from Richard’s will. A CTU raid uncovers vital evidence, though the real mastermind behind the conspiracy remains elusive.

In the third season, viewers can expect a deeper dive into the consequences of Bibi’s shocking revelations and the exposure of the criminal network behind the Antwerp bombings. With the real mastermind still at large, the CAB and CTU will likely intensify their hunt for the elusive figure pulling the strings. Claire and Christian will need to navigate the ongoing threat posed by the mole within their ranks while also grappling with personal stakes, especially after the attacks on Bibi’s family.

Frances Swann will likely be at the center of the third installment’s narrative as her doubts about her criminal backers grow. Viktor Maes may face more scrutiny over his ties to the Antwerp port deal. With secrets still lurking in Richard Melnick’s shadowy empire, the upcoming episodes promise higher stakes and more dangerous twists as the pursuit for justice continues.

The third season cast is expected to include Simone Kirby as Bibi Melnick, Aaron Monaghan as Sean Pendergast, Wouter Hendrickx as Christian De Jong, and Kwaku Fortune as Josh Ola. Jane Brennan is likely to return as Eileen Gaterly, along with Cathy Belton as Norah Dillon and Gilles De Schryver as Vince Thijs. Charlie Carrick will likely continue playing James Melnick, joining Nora-Jane Noone as Detective Sergeant Claire Wallace.

The show’s previous seasons were filmed in County Clare and County Limerick in Ireland and Antwerp, Belgium. After starting the filming in Dublin and surrounding regions, the production of the third installment is expected to move to Belgium. Dublin previously hosted the shooting of ‘Bad Sisters,’ ‘Foundation,’ and ‘Normal People.’

