After the Flood is Renewed For Season 2 at ITV and BritBox

Joanna Marshall’s investigations will continue to enthrall us! The Cinemaholic can reveal that ITV and BritBox have renewed the mystery thriller series ‘After the Flood’ for its second season. The sophomore installment’s filming will commence in Manchester, England, in February 2025. Mick Ford, who created the series, continues to write the episodes, with Azhur Saleem returning to helm them.

In the first season, the tranquil town of Waterside is rocked by the discovery of a body following a devastating flood. PC Joanna “Jo” Marshall takes on the challenging investigation, and in her pursuit of the truth, she unearths secrets threatening to upend the community. As she delves deeper, she is troubled by the connections between the victim, Daniel, and the locals, Tasha and Lee, leading her to confront uncomfortable truths. The investigation takes a tense turn when her actions draw the attention of an unwelcome visitor, who threatens to expose Jo’s secret inquiries. Meanwhile, Pat, Jo’s ally, begins to question her motives, adding strain to their relationship.

As the installment progresses, suspicion shifts toward Tasha, but Jo perseveres, eventually achieving a significant breakthrough. However, as the case heats up, Molly, a close friend, finds herself in jeopardy, heightening the stakes for the investigator. While Pat is completely engaged in the case, Jo and Tasha uncover surprising aspects of Daniel’s life that complicate their understanding of the murder. As she edges closer to identifying the killer, Molly’s accident prompts Jo and Pat’s reconciliation, leading them to join forces in their quest for justice. In a climactic finale, Jo finally uncovers the answers she has been seeking, but the truth threatens to change everything she knows about herself and the community.

In the second season, viewers can anticipate Jo and Pat to navigate the aftermath of Daniel’s murder and the secrets it reveals. With new threats emerging in the wake of the truth, the small town of Waterside will likely face further upheaval, challenging the investigator to confront not only the lingering secrets of its residents but also her own demons. The dynamics between Jo, Tasha, and other residents of the town will possibly evolve. As Jo dives deeper into the murky waters of crime, we may be stunned by another murder that shakes Waterside to the core.

While an official confirmation is pending, most of the main cast members are expected to return to the second installment. These include Sophie Rundle as Joanna Marshall, Matt Stokoe as Pat Holman, Nicholas Gleaves as Sergeant Phil Mackie, Lorraine Ashbourne as Molly Marshall, Jonas Armstrong as MP Lee, and Philip Glenister as Jack Radcliffe. Additionally, Anita Adam Gabay as Tasha Eden, Tripti Tripuraneni as Deepa Das, Jacqueline Boatswain as Sarah Mackie, Daniel Betts as DCI Roy, Heider Ali as DS Babak, and Faye McKeever as Kelly may feature in the upcoming episodes.

The mystery thriller’s first season was filmed in Glossop and New Mills in Derbyshire, which is about fifty miles away from Manchester. Recently, other crime shows like ‘Sherwood’ and ‘Bodies‘ have taken advantage of Manchester’s striking backdrop for their productions.

