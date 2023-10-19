Netflix’s Bodies Was Shot in the UK. Here Are the Full Details.

Adapted from the eponymous DC Vertigo comic and graphic novel by Si Spencer and illustrated by Dean Ormston, Tula Lotay, Meghan Hetrick, and Phil Winslade, Netflix’s ‘Bodies’ is a British crime thriller series that revolves around a baffling murder that takes place in four different timelines — 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053 — in the same place involving the same body. In each period, one detective investigates the case only to realize that there are some strange links that connect the murder across the decades.

In order to get to the bottom of the mystery, all four detectives must somehow join forces and uncover the conspiracy that spans over 150 years. The story unfolds in Whitechapel, London with the dead body found on Longharvest Lane in London’s East End across all timelines. Given the contrasting differences in culture as well as architecture in the backdrop, the viewers are bound to get curious about the filming sites of ‘Bodies.’ If you are in the same boat, we have your back!

Bodies Filming Locations

‘Bodies’ is filmed in its entirety in England, specifically in West Yorkshire, East Riding of Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, London, Lincolnshire, York, and Greater Manchester. According to reports, principal photography for the debut season of the crime series got underway in May 2022 and continued through the following five months, before getting wrapped up in October of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix series!

West Yorkshire, England

A significant portion of ‘Bodies’ is lensed in the ceremonial county of West Yorkshire with the production team mainly setting up camp in the city of Bradford. Lister Mills on Patent Street in the Manningham district of Bradford served as one of the prominent production locations for the show as huge lights were installed on the premise to shoot some important night scenes for season 1. Meanwhile, the cast members were spotted dressed in military fatigues and battle armor with trucks, props, a large crane, and stunt cars on the set. Moreover, Burnett Street in the area of Little Germany and Bradford City Hall in Centenary Square also feature in the historical show.

The filming unit also travels just outside Bradford, to the town of Shipley, to tape important scenes in and around Salts Mill on Victoria Road in the Victorian model village of Saltaire. Furthermore, the production of ‘Bodies’ takes place in Leeds, specifically in Versa Leeds Studios on Whitehall Road Parking in Holbeck, Leeds. The film studio complex is home to four different sound stages of varying sizes, production offices, wardrobe facilities, make-up studios, Prop stores, a green room, and workshops, all of which are necessary for the production of different kinds of film and TV projects. This makes Versa Leeds Studios an ideal choice for many filmmakers.

East Riding of Yorkshire, England

Additional portions for ‘Bodies’ are also recorded in the East Riding of Yorkshire or East Yorkshire, a ceremonial county situated in the Yorkshire and the Humber region of England. Hull’s Old Town at 25 High Street, Hull in Kingston upon Hull is redecorated aptly to serve as one of the London backdrops. Moreover, the cast and crew of the Netflix show set up camp in Princes Quay Shopping Centre on Waterhouse Lane in Kingston upon Hull.

Other Locations in England

For the purpose of shooting, the production team of ‘Bodies’ also travels to other locations across England, including the capital of England and the United Kingdom — London. They were spotted on the Millenium Bridge and various other streets of the capital during the production process. The premise of the Grade I listed country house, Wentworth Woodhouse, located in Wentworth, Rotherham also features in several scenes. Furthermore, a few sequences are lensed around City Cruises – Boatyard on the Boatyard near Lendal Bridge in the city of York. There are a few other sites that act as filming locations for ‘Bodies,’ such as Bolton in Greater Manchester and Henderson Street and Kasbah, both in the town of Grimsby, Lincolnshire.

Read More: Best Crime Series on Netflix