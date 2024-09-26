Aaron Poole and Joel Thomas Hynes to Star in Casey Walker’s ‘Ithaqua’

Casey Walker has found the leads for his first feature in over a decade! The Cinemaholic has learned that Aaron Poole and Joel Thomas Hynes will headline the historical horror film ‘Ithaqua.’ The movie’s filming will take place between December 1, 2024, and January 24, 2025, in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Walker wrote the feature with Pascal Trottier and Peter Scott Vicaire. Poole and Hynes will star alongside Pamela Matthews and Craig Lauzon.

The narrative is set during the decline of the fur trade in the 1800s and revolves around a mercenary who struggles to unite the survivors of a famine-stricken outpost. The catch? The outpost is plagued by a malevolent force that leaves its victims with an insatiable hunger.

Poole is no stranger to the genre, having played significant roles in the Lovecraftian horror flick ‘The Void’ (2016) and the supernatural film ‘The Empty Man’ (2020). His role in Ed Gass-Donnelly’s drama ‘This Beautiful City’ (2007) earned him the ACTRA Award for Best Actor. The actor’s other works include the Western series ‘Strange Empire’ and ‘The Samaritan’ (2012), starring Samuel L. Jackson.

Hynes is known for creating CBC’s comedy series ‘Little Dog.’ He also starred in the supernatural thriller series ‘Trickster’ and received a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Canadian Screen Awards. He is also a celebrated author whose 2017 novel ‘We’ll All Be Burnt in Our Beds Some Night’ is a recipient of the Winterset Award and the Governor General’s Award for English-language Fiction. His onscreen credits include ‘Down to the Dirt’ (2008), adapted from his debut novel of the same name.

Walker helmed multiple episodes of the mystery drama series ‘The Hardy Boys’ and the sitcom ‘Overlord and the Underwoods.’ His previous feature was the zombie film ‘A Little Bit Zombie,’ starring Kristopher Turner and Kristen Hager.

‘Ithaqua’ will be another addition to the list of films shot in Ontario. The most popular among them include ‘The Shape of Water‘ (2017), ‘Suicide Squad‘ (2016), ‘Pacific Rim’ (2013), and ‘The Silencing’ (2020).

