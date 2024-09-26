Sarah Paulson, Kumail Nanjiani, and Amanda Peet to Star in Dan Rush’s ‘Our Condolences’

Dan Rush has found the headliners of his upcoming relationship drama! The Cinemaholic can reveal that Sarah Paulson, Kumail Nanjiani, and Amanda Peet have joined the filmmaker’s sophomore feature, ‘Our Condolences.’ The project will be filmed in New York between October 23 and November 17. Rush is helming the movie with a screenplay by Greg Kalleres.

The plot revolves around James (Nanjiani) and Liz (Paulson), a liberal New York couple navigating a challenging point in their relationship. The husband, a film critic, is known for harshly reviewing movies he secretly enjoys, while the wife works in advertising. They reconnect with their old friends, Mike and Christina (Peet), who are mourning the tragic loss of their daughter.

As the narrative progresses, Mike confides that Christina is suicidal, only for Liz to comfort her. However, the encounter deeply unsettles Liz, causing her to reevaluate her marriage and life choices. Meanwhile, James uncovers that Christina has been obsessively following the man responsible for her daughter’s death, seeking revenge. As Liz distances herself from her husband and Christina sets out to exact vengeance, James is forced to deal with the growing rift in his marriage and his friend’s dangerous instability.

Paulson is gearing up for the release of Hulu’s ‘Hold Your Breath,’ a horror thriller set in 1930s Oklahoma that follows a woman troubled by an apparent dark force threatening her family. The actress also had guest appearances in Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith‘ and FX on Hulu’s ‘The Bear.’ Her notable credits include standout performances in ‘American Crime Story.’

Nanjiani starred as Rudy Thurber in Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and Nadeem in ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.’ The actor also headlined ‘Welcome to Chippendales‘ as Somen Banerjee, the man behind the infamous Chippendales dancers. Peet portrayed Beth Gallagher in the miniseries ‘Fatal Attraction,’ a new take on the 1980s thriller, exploring modern perspectives on infidelity, marriage, and power dynamics. Previously, the actress played Betty Broderick in the anthology series ‘Dirty John,’ which highlights dramatic real-life crime stories focusing on love gone disastrously wrong.

Rush made his feature directorial debut with the 2010 comedy ‘Everything Must Go,’ starring Will Ferrell and Rebecca Hall. The film centers on a man battling alcoholism who, after losing both his wife and job, hosts a yard sale in an attempt to rebuild his life.

Paulson’s ‘Ocean’s 8’ and ‘The Goldfinch’ were filmed in New York. Similarly, Nanjiani’s ‘Only Murders in the Building‘ is also based in the state.

Read More: Micaela Diamond to Star in Jenny Lester’s ‘Our Bodies & Other Shames’