Micaela Diamond to Star in Jenny Lester’s ‘Our Bodies & Other Shames’

Jenny Lester is rounding out the cast of her feature directorial debut! The Cinemaholic can confirm that Micaela Diamond has joined the drama film ‘Our Bodies & Other Shames.’ The actress will star alongside Malka Wallick and previously announced Gideon Adlon. Lester will also appear in the movie with Aviva Katz. Wallick wrote the screenplay of the project, which will be shot in Brooklyn, New York, in October.

The film revolves around three childhood friends who come together for a sleepover in their old Brooklyn neighborhood after one of them is diagnosed with breast cancer. As they cope with the emotional turmoil of this diagnosis, they are unexpectedly visited by their younger selves. Throughout the night, forgotten memories and buried secrets emerge, compelling them to examine their past and what it truly means to return to a place they once considered home. The movie will feature Adlon as Tali Rabinowitz, Katz as Alysia Reiner, Micaela as Sarah Feingold, Wallick as Sheva Katz, and Lester as the Mikvah woman.

Micaela recently portrayed Detective Edwards in two episodes of ‘Elsbeth,’ in which the clever yet unconventional attorney Elsbeth Tascioni teams up with the NYPD to tackle brilliant criminals. The actress also appeared as Peggy in Andrew Garfield’s ‘tick, tick… BOOM!‘ Looking ahead, she will star as Sister Megan in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming FX horror drama series ‘Grotesquerie.’ The show follows a detective and a nun investigating a string of deeply personal crimes while confronting their own struggles and unraveling a complex mystery.

Adlon recently voiced Reika in Netflix’s animated series ‘Terminator Zero’ and starred as Winnie Black in ‘Miller’s Girl.’ Her credits include Apple TV+’s ‘Shape Island,’ John Hyams’ thriller ‘Sick,’ NBC’s ‘The Thing About Pam,’ and Netflix’s ‘The Society.’ Lester is currently completing two short films: ‘Small Packages’ and ‘Close Talkers.’ She also played Stephanie in Max’s drama series ‘The Other Two.’ Wallick previously penned the short film version of ‘Our Bodies & Other Shames,’ which was released in 2019.

The original short film was shot in Kensington in Brooklyn, New York. Other recent notable projects from the region include ‘Memory‘ and ‘A Different Man.’

