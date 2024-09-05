Gideon Adlon to Star in Jenny Lester’s ‘Our Bodies & Other Shames’

Gideon Adlon will headline a tale of girlhood and grief! The Cinemaholic has discovered that the actress will star in Jenny Lester’s drama film ‘Our Bodies & Other Shames.’ The feature’s shooting will start in New York on October 1. Malka Wallick wrote the screenplay. Adlon will star alongside Aviva Katz.

The movie centers on three childhood friends who reunite for a sleepover in their old Brooklyn neighborhood after one of them is diagnosed with breast cancer. As they navigate the emotional weight of the diagnosis, they are unexpectedly confronted by their younger selves. Throughout the night, memories and long-held secrets resurface, forcing them to reflect on their past and what it truly means to return to a place they once called home.

Adlon recently lent her voice to Reika in Netflix’s animated series ‘Terminator Zero‘ and starred as Winnie Black in the Jenna Ortega-led ‘Miller’s Girl.’ She also lent her voice to Circle in Apple TV+’s children’s series ‘Shape Island,’ which follows the adventures of Square, Circle, and Triangle as they learn to navigate their differences and demonstrate that friendship comes in many forms. Additionally, Adlon appeared as Parker Mason in John Hyams’s thriller film ‘Sick,’ Mariah Day in NBC’s true crime series ‘The Thing About Pam,’ and Becca Gelb in Netflix’s dystopian drama ‘The Society.’

In addition to the feature, Lester is working on two short films that are currently in post-production. The first, ‘Small Packages,’ follows a mother’s efforts to save her daughter’s toy from a Florida canal, only to confront the loss of her own keepsake from her late mother. The film explores the enduring bond between two women from different generations. Her other project, ‘Close Talkers,’ is also nearing completion. As an actress, she starred as Stephanie in Max’s showbiz drama ‘The Other Two.’

Wallick previously wrote the short film adaptation of ‘Our Bodies and Other Shames,’ which was released in 2019. The story follows two friends who are compelled to reconnect after a decade of silence. They confront long-held assumptions and reflect on how their religious upbringing has shaped their lives. Themes of sex, shame, and whiskey intertwine, creating an unexpected conclusion — or perhaps a new beginning.

The original short film was shot in New York, where Blake Lively’s ‘It Ends with Us‘ and Nicole Kidman‘s ‘Babygirl’ were filmed.

