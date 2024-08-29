Rachel Dratch to Star in Jason Laurits’ ‘Loves Company’

Rachel Dratch has landed a leading feature role! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the actress will headline Jason Laurits’ drama film ‘Loves Company.’ The project’s filming will begin in New Orleans, Louisiana, on September 30 and continue until October 18. Laurits also wrote the screenplay.

The plot revolves around Antoinette, a lonely woman who thinks her life has turned around when her favorite Hollywood star, Blake de Troy, a once-popular actress seeking a comeback, crash-lands in the Florida swamps near her home. However, as she takes matters into her own hands, she discovers that meeting—and even holding captive—your idol can lead to unexpected and unsettling consequences.

Dratch is known for playing Rebecca in Amy Poehler’s adventure drama ‘Wine Country,’ Kirsten Brant in the Adam Sandler-led ‘Just Go with It,’ and Judi Joskow in the romantic comedy ‘Spring Breakdown.’ She also portrayed Brian’s Mom in Kevin Smith’s ‘The 4:30 Movie,’ a comedy film set in the 1980s that follows a group of teens who spend the day theater-hopping.

Dratch has lent her voice to characters in various animated series, such as FOX’s ‘Grimsburg,’ Adult Swim’s ‘Royal Crackers,’ FOX’s ‘Bob’s Burgers,’ and Max’s ‘Harley Quinn.’ Additionally, the actress has appeared in popular shows like ‘Animal Control‘ and ‘And Just Like That…‘ She is featured in several variety shows such as ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers,’ and ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.’

The film marks Laurits’ feature directorial debut. He previously helmed several short films, including the most recent work, ‘Goodbye Tango.’ The plot follows Ruth, who fixates on her pet hamster, Tango, as a small source of joy in her otherwise stagnant life with her grumpy wife, Connie, who prefers to focus on her bird puzzles, ignoring her partner entirely. The filmmaker also directed ‘Cocktail Hour,’ a comedy short about David and Andrew, a couple who decide to provide sperm samples, giving them an equal chance of becoming the biological father of their future child.

Recent notable productions from New Orleans include Jesse Plemons’ ‘Kinds of Kindness‘ and Ben Affleck’s ‘Deep Water,’ both of which contribute to the city’s growing status as a prominent location for diverse filming ventures.

