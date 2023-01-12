Where Was Sick (2022) Filmed?

‘Sick’ 2022 is a horror thriller movie, leaning more towards the slasher archetype. The film is set in recent 2020, when the world was hit by the coronavirus epidemic, and centers on two best friends, Parker (Gideon Adlon) and Miri (Bethlehem Million), who move to a family Lakehouse for quarantine. Things seem to run smoothly until they feel the presence of an unwanted guest.

Kevin Williamson, the renowned writer of slasher movies like ‘Scream‘ and ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ has returned with yet another goosebumps-inducing movie! He’s teamed up with director John Hyams to enrich the thrilling experience even more. Their choice of filming locations for this movie was immaculate, and if you want to know how these places elevated your viewing experience, here’s a neat breakdown!

Sick Filming Locations

‘Sick’ was reportedly filmed at Ogden and Salt Lake City in Utah. The majority of the movie takes place in and around a Lakehouse in this city, and it is remarkable to see how the creators utilized all the space. The shooting went on for five weeks. It was said to be started somewhere around May 2021 and commenced in June 2021. Like most horror movies, most of the scenes were filmed at night.

Salt Lake City, Utah

It is rumored that the film was lensed in Salt Lake City, the capital of Utah. The Mormon culture is quite prominent in this city, which is known for being the central place of this religion. Most areas of historical significance, like The Family History Library, also belong to the Mormon Church. ‘Hereditary‘ and ‘Halloween Ends‘ are two notable horror movies that recorded a few sequences in Salt Lake City.

Ogden, Utah

As per reports, the film was also shot at Ogden, which lies to the north of Salt Lake City. The place is famous for its monumental buildings, Weber State University, and for being close to the Wasatch Mountains. The scenes near a water body were most likely filmed at Pineview Reservoir in Ogden Canyon, which falls 7 miles to the east of the city. Other memorable movies taped at Ogden are ‘This Boy’s Life’ and ‘Dumb And Dumber.’

In an interview with Collider, the creators and cast spoke about the movie and their process. Director John Hyams spoke about misguiding the audience and how every action taken by the victims is justified and cannot be simply passed as ‘dumb.’ He also commented on Kevin Williamson’s knowledge about slasher movies and how he guided the team to do a ‘done before’ thing in a different way.

As per several critiques and viewers, the crew has pulled off an unpredictable slasher thriller. The Lakehouse and other spots in the film undoubtedly contributed to solidifying the movie’s theme.

