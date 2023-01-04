Where was I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) Filmed?

Based on Lois Duncan’s eponymous 1973 novel, ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ is a slasher film about four college students – Julie James (Jennifer Hewitt), Ray Bronson (Freddie Prinze Jr.), Helen Shivers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), and Barry Cox (Ryan Phillippe) – who get hunted down after a drunk and drive frenzy goes terribly wrong when they accidentally hit a fisherman while driving on the coastal road. The four proceed to dump the body in the water and make a pact to never discuss the incident ever.

However, a year later, their secret knocks on their door and begins to haunt them. The four friends are soon stalked by a mysterious hook-wielding man who wants to murder them one by one. Helmed by Jim Gillespie, the 1997 film is a succulent blend of eerie and suspenseful elements. It also spawned two more films, titled ‘I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)’ and ‘I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)’ and a series of the same name.

Most horror and slasher movies are shot in the dark, but the locations still set the tone for the scene. The broken house with creaking doors, the creepy attic, and the stranded bridge all come together to form the ultimate horror experience. If you were spooked by the film and wish to know about the filming locations of ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ we’ve got your back!

I Know What You Did Last Summer Filming Locations

Although the movie is entirely set in North Carolina, ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ was actually filmed in and around several locations in North Carolina, California and New Jersey, with the latter two standing in for the former. Filming for the movie commenced on March 31, 1997, and went on till June of the same year. Cinematographer Denis Crossan is responsible for the gloomy blue and overall dreary color tones present throughout the film.

Interestingly, the cast and crew spent around seven weeks of the 10-week shoot filming at night, which led to a lot of commotion in most places. However, the production team managed to create one of the most memorable slasher films of all time, so everything worked out in the end. Let’s take a look at the specific locations that served as the shooting sites!

Jenner, California

After a high school party, the four characters have a small get-together on a beach. In the movie, these scenes were shot in the dark, and one could barely see the beauty of this place. The beach with giant cliffs and rocks is called Kolmer Gulch and falls near Jenner, California. They sit at this beach to talk about urban legends and ghost stories. Soon they drink and start enjoying themselves like normal teenagers, and everything is good till they get in the car. The accident that leads to everything happens at a blind curve on Highway 1 at the Kolmer Gulch beach.

Currie, North Carolina

The creepiest location was this one particular house in the woods at Currie in North Carolina. Helen and Julie decide to take matters into their hand and end up at Canetuk Road, outside this not-so-safe-looking house that always keeps you on your toes. But then again, you can say that about the entire movie. And only teenagers in slasher movies can show up at such a place, uninvited, ready to investigate, when someone’s out to kill them.

Southport, North Carolina

The jump scare, which happens at The Shivers’ store, ended in a laughing frenzy behind the scenes because the actors realized how scary it would be for the audience. And the fictional store exists as Harrell’s Department Store in Burgaw, North Carolina. So, be careful of the mannequins if you decide to pay a visit. The director wanted to include this specific location in the movie, and he made minor tweaks so it could complement the scene.

The sequences with boats and fishermen in the daytime were created by a marine traffic coordinator to give a realistic appeal. And they were shot at the Old American Fish Company of Southport. The hospital scene with Barry, where he accuses Ray, is from Dosher Memorial Hospital in the same city.

The movie’s finale happened in Cape Fear River, where the team struggled to keep up with the turbulent water. They had to hold on to the shoot and return the next day because they struggled to dock the boat. And Julie can move around so quickly in the last scene after she jumps on the ice because it’s fake. They made the ice out of gelatin so she could navigate easily without freezing.

