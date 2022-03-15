7 Shows Like The Thing About Pam You Must See

‘The Thing About Pam’ is a crime drama series based on shocking true events that transpired in the small town of Troy, Missouri. It is based on the Dateline NBC podcast of the same name and follows Pam Hupp as she misleads the investigation of her friend, Betsy Faria. The series stars Renée Zellweger in the titular role and has received a mixed response from critics.

However, it shines a light on one of the most tantalizing criminal cases in American history. If you enjoy watching the series and crave to watch more fascinating crimes, we have compiled a list of similar shows for you. You can watch most of these shows like ‘The Thing About Pam’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu!

7. Worst Roommate Ever (2022-)

‘Worst Roommate Ever’ is a true-crime documentary series covering various crimes people commit in co-living spaces. The series offers a deep dive into the criminal psyche of people who take advantage of the circumstances and commit notorious crimes ranging from murders to frauds. Like ‘The Thing About Pam,’ the series underlines that you never truly know what the person next to you is capable of doing. Thus, both shows share the same sinister vibe that will undoubtedly entertain lovers of true crime shows.

6. Cruel Summer (2021-)

Created by Bert V. Royal, ‘Cruel Summer‘ is a thriller series set in the 1990s. It focuses on the case of a popular high school girl whose sudden disappearance creates a stir in the lives of those around her. Meanwhile, another teenager takes her place, making matters further complicated. Similar to ‘The Thing About Pam,’ the viewers get a blend of crime and investigation with the added element of teen drama. Viewers who enjoy shows with more striking visuals than the simplistic presentation of ‘The Thing About Pam’ will enjoy ‘Cruel Summer.’

5. Unsolved (2018)

‘Unsolved,’ created by Kyle Long, is an anthology series that details the murder cases of rappers Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls. It is based on Greg Kading’s book of the same name and focuses on the officers investigating the unsolved murders of the two music industry icons. The series has a keen focus on the investigative aspects of the real-life cases and, akin to ‘The Thing About Pam,’ highlights the perspective of the law enforcement officers dealing with the cases.

4. Unbelievable (2019)

‘Unbelievable‘ is a miniseries based on the real-life 2008–2011 Washington and Colorado serial rape cases. It draws inspiration from T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong’s article titled ‘An Unbelievable Story of Rape’ and book ‘A False Report.’ The series follows Marie, a teenager convicted for lying about being raped. Like ‘The Ting About Pam,’ the series is also based on a true story and centers on a protagonist who is twisting the perspectives of the law enforcement for ulterior motives.

3. Defending Jacob (2020)

‘Defending Jacob‘ is a crime drama miniseries about Jacob Barber, a fourteen-year-old boy accused of being a murderer. It is created by Mark Bomback and is based on William Landay’s novel of the same name. Similar to ‘The Thing About Pam,’ the series tells an ambiguous story with many twists and turns. If you liked the courtroom drama aspects of ‘The Thing About Pam’ over the investigative elements, ‘Defending Jacob’ is certainly your cup of tea.

2. Only Murders in the Building (2021)

‘Only Murders in the Building‘ is a mystery-comedy series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. It follows the unlikely trio of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, who start their own podcast while uncovering the secrets behind a murder in their apartment building, The Arconia. The quirky and feel-good series is an ode to the true-crime genre itself and will provide viewers with some light-hearted murder mystery entertainment.

1. American Crime Story: The People v. O. J. Simpson (2016)

The first season of the true-crime series ‘American Crime Story’ is subtitled ‘The People v. O. J. Simpson’ and chronicles the real-life events leading up to the O. J. Simpson criminal trial of the 90s. Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski developed the first season. Much like ‘The Thing About Pam’ it dramatizes a compelling real-life case and the ensuing perplexing trial. Outside the Betsy Faria murder case, the O.J Simpson case is arguably one of the most widely reported cases in American media, especially on ‘Dateline NBC.’ For those reasons, the first season of ‘American Crime Story’ takes the top spot on our list!

Read More: Does Pam Hupp Have Kids in Real Life?