Where Was The Thing About Pam Filmed?

Based on Dateline’s eponymous true-crime podcast, NBC’s crime series ‘The Thing About Pam’ centers around the true story of Pam Hupp and her involvement in the murder of Betsy Faria. The limited series progresses through the investigation of the murder, which leads the authorities to Pam Hupp’s astounding involvement and the truth behind the web of lies she creates to divert the investigation. The suburban and other intriguing filming locations of the miniseries succeed in making one wonder about the sites that feature in the show. If you are interested in knowing more about the same, we have got you covered!

The Thing About Pam Filming Locations

‘The Thing About Pam’ was filmed in its entirety in the state of Louisiana. The principal photography reportedly began in October 2021. Now, let us guide you through the specific locations in detail.

Greater New Orleans, Louisiana

The filming of ‘The Thing About Pam’ took place in its entirety in Greater New Orleans, a region encompassing eight Louisiana parishes with the city of New Orleans at its center. Located along the Mississippi River, the city of New Orleans is one of the primary locations of the miniseries. Harahan, an appealing suburb in New Orleans, features in the show. A gas station in Slidell, a city located on the northeast shore of Lake Pontchartrain, was used as a location. Located at a fork of the Bogue Falaya and the Tchefuncte River, the remarkable city of Covington features in the show as well.

The miniseries was also filmed in Destrehan, a region located in St. Charles Parish, especially around a Winn-Dixie store. For filming purposes, a refrigerated warehouse situated in St. Rose was converted to stages. The New Orleans neighborhood of Mid-City and the incredible city of Hammond in Tangipahoa Parish are also part of the Greater New Orleans filming locations.

The largest incorporated suburban city of New Orleans, Kenner also hosted the show for filming. Chateau Golf & Country Club, situated in Chateau Boulevard in Kenner, features in the show. New Orleans City Park, a 1,300-acre public park in New Orleans, features in the show as well. Certain jail sequences in the show were chiefly filmed in Orleans Parish Prison, the city jail for New Orleans.

New Orleans and several adjoining cities are some of the busiest film production hubs in the state of Louisiana. The aesthetically pleasing locations, the variety of mesmerizing sites, and the diverse outlook of the regions make Greater New Orleans an outstanding entertainment production center in the Southern United States. New Orleans and nearby regions have hosted productions like ‘Home Team,’ ‘American Ultra,’ ‘NCIS: New Orleans,’ ‘Oldboy,’ ‘C’mon C’mon,’ etc. for filming.

