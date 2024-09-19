Evan Daigle to Star Alongside Rachel Dratch in Jason Laurits’ ‘Loves Company’

After delivering a few impressive performances, Evan Daigle has secured his first major leading role! The Cinemaholic has learned that he will star alongside Rachel Dratch in Jason Laurits’ thriller film ‘Loves Company.’ As we disclosed earlier, the project’s filming will occur between September 30 and October 18 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Laurits also wrote the screenplay.

The movie follows Antoinette (Dratch), a lonely woman who believes that her life is about to change when her favorite Hollywood star, Blake de Troy, unexpectedly crashes into the Florida swamps near her home. Blake, a struggling guest actor eager for a career revival, appears to her as the person who can end her misery. However, when she takes matters into her own hands and kidnaps her idol, she soon realizes the danger of meeting and capturing those you idolize.

Daigle is known for his performances as George in Prime Video’s ‘Daisy Jones & The Six‘ and Toby Evans in TNT’s ‘Claws,’ which explores the lives and crimes of five women working at a Florida nail salon. The actor portrayed the adult version of Edward Morphy in ‘The Opera Game,’ which delves into the troubled life of chess prodigy Paul Morphy in 1850s New Orleans. Additionally, he appeared as Lance in Sea Mo Aldermoon’s dark comedy ‘Pink Elephant,’ in which an irritable Katrina relief volunteer befriends a hallucinating alcoholic and pranks a religious volunteer.

Dratch has garnered recognition through her roles in various films and TV shows, such as ‘Wine Country,’ ‘Just Go with It,’ ‘Spring Breakdown,’ and Kevin Smith’s ‘The 4:30 Movie.’ Her voice work spans series like ‘Grimsburg,’ ‘Royal Crackers,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers,’ and ‘Harley Quinn.’ Furthermore, the actress has been featured in ‘Animal Control‘ and ‘And Just Like That…‘

With this project, Laurits has stepped into the feature film realm, following his work on various short films, including ‘Goodbye Tango.’ The work follows Ruth, who clings to her pet hamster, Tango, as a rare source of joy in her otherwise uneventful life with her grumpy wife, Connie, who is absorbed in her bird puzzles. The filmmaker is also behind ‘Cocktail Hour,’ a comedy short about a couple, David and Andrew, who decide to donate sperm, hoping that both will have an equal opportunity to father their future child.

Recent notable projects that utilized New Orleans for their backdrop include Jeremy Saulnier’s ‘Rebel Ridge‘ and Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Kinds of Kindness.’

Read More: Josh O’Connor to Star in Kelly Reichardt’s ‘The Mastermind’