Josh O’Connor to Star in Kelly Reichardt’s ‘The Mastermind’

Josh O’Connor is set to team up with a true auteur of our times! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the actor has joined Kelly Reichardt’s next feature film, ‘The Mastermind.’ We can also disclose that the plot revolves around James Mooney, who orchestrates an audacious art heist against the backdrop of the Vietnam War and the country’s burgeoning women’s liberation movement. As he engages in this daring criminal endeavor, he must navigate a world marked by shifting social and political dynamics.

Reichardt’s most recent work, ‘Showing Up,’ centers on a sculptor balancing the pressure of preparing for an upcoming exhibit with the chaotic demands of family and friends. The film subtly explores the tension between personal ambition and emotional entanglements. Her recent credits also include ‘First Cow,’ a tale set in Oregon’s frontier in which a cook and a Chinese immigrant form a partnership that leads to an unlikely business success. The movie highlights themes of survival, friendship, and entrepreneurship against the backdrop of the westward expansion.

In ‘Certain Women,’ Reichardt delves into the intersecting lives of three women in a small town as they navigate personal struggles and attempt to forge a path forward. The film reflects her signature focus on quiet resilience and individual journeys. Across her works, the filmmaker examines the delicate balance between personal choices and the larger forces at play, often set against sweeping landscapes.

O’Connor recently landed a prominent role in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming science fiction event film ‘The Dish.’ He also gained attention for his standout performance as Patrick Zweig in the steamy romantic drama ‘Challengers.’ The actor starred as Jonno in ‘Bonus Track,’ in which a charismatic teen musician teams up with the son of a rock star to compete in a school talent show. In the biographical drama ‘Lee,’ O’Connor portrayed Antony Penrose, the son of Lee Miller, a fashion model turned renowned war correspondent for Vogue during World War II.

As we revealed earlier, the filming of ‘The Mastermind’ will start in Cincinnati, Ohio, on October 14 and conclude on November 22. Todd Haynes’ ‘Carol,’ another period drama, was also shot in the city. The region previously hosted the shooting of other notable productions, including ‘The Bikeriders‘ and ‘Bones and All.’

