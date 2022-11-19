Where Was Bones and All Filmed?

Based on the 2015 eponymous novel by Camille DeAngelis, ‘Bones and All’ is a romantic horror drama movie directed by Luca Guadagnino (‘Call Me By Your Name‘ and ‘Suspiria’) that is a cannibalistic celebration of romance between a young woman named Maren who is figuring out a way to survive on the fringes of society and an intense young man named Lee. A chance encounter between them leads to them embarking on a horrific yet unusually romantic road trip across the states.

However, no matter how many miles they travel, their terrifying pasts and cannibalistic reality catch up with them, testing their love amidst all the blood and horror around them. The coming-of-age narrative blends the themes of blooming romance between two misfits with the horrible subject of cannibalism in a way that makes for an unusually entertaining watch. Moreover, the setting of the 1980s and the constant transition in the backdrops as the couple journey across different states are bound to spark questions regarding the actual filming sites in the viewers’ minds. Well, if you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share!

Bones and All Filming Locations

‘Bones and All’ was filmed in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and Nebraska, specifically in Greater Cincinnati, Chillicothe, Columbus, Northern Kentucky, and Harrison. As per reports, the principal photography for the Timothée Chalamet-starrer commenced in May 2021 and wrapped up in late July of the same year. During the production, several break-ins occurred for a few of the crew members’ cars, which led the filming unit to submit a request to the Cincinnati City Council for increased security.

Being the director Luca Guadagnino’s first time shooting a feature film in the US, he shared his excitement in the late May 2021 interview with Deadline. “I’ve been totally influenced by the American culture, American cinema, and now, American landscape, so I’m very happy and proud that I’ve finally come to this shore,” he said. “The last few months have been amazing for me, getting to know this part of the country, which is beautiful and unseen.” So, let’s not waste any time and follow the two cannibals, and learn all about the specific sites where the movie was shot!

Greater Cincinnati, Ohio

A majority of ‘Bones and All’ was lensed in Greater Cincinnati, a metropolitan area centered on Cincinnati and the surrounding counties. The filming unit traveled across the area to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops, including South Broad Street between First Avenue and Reynolds Avenue in Middletown and Country Kitchen Restaurant at 3150 OH-350 in Lebanon. Moreover, they utilized the locales of the villages of Lockland and Aberdeen and the neighborhood of Clifton in Cincinnati.

Other Locations in Ohio

For shooting purposes, the production team even traveled to locations outside Greater Cincinnati. The bus station scene was shot at the Greyhound bus terminal at 111 East Town Street in Columbus. In early June 2021, the cast and crew members of ‘Bones and All’ were spotted taping some key scenes in and around Eastern Avenue in the city of Chillicothe, where they specifically utilized the former Taylor’s IGA store at 686 Eastern Avenue.

Northern Kentucky, Kentucky

Some pivotal sequences for ‘Bones and All’ were reportedly also recorded in Northern Kentucky, the third-largest metropolitan area in Kentucky. Maysville, a home rule-class city in Kentucky’s Mason County, served as a primary production location for the movie. Located in the northern region of Kentucky, Northern Kentucky is home to several well-known attractions, including MainStrasse Village, the World Peace Bell, Newport on the Levee, and the Florence Speedway.

Indiana

For taping a few exterior scenes, the filming unit also reportedly traveled to Indiana, a state in the Midwestern United States. Given the state’s rugged and hilly terrain with the presence of caves and quarries, it makes for a suitable production location for a movie like ‘Bones and All.’

Harrison, Nebraska

Additional portions for ‘Bones and All’ were lensed in Harrison, a village in Nebraska’s Sioux County. To be specific, the profound scene between Maren and Lee where they are sitting in a vast green meadow towards the end of the film was shot in Oglala National Grassland, which provides a lush green and peaceful backdrop.

