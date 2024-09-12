Joe Cole’s ‘He Bled Neon’ Begins Filming in New Mexico This Month

The Land of Enchantment is all set to be soaked in neon! The filming of Drew Kirsch’s feature directorial debut, ‘He Bled Neon,’ will start in New Mexico on September 30 and conclude on October 25. Joe Cole headlines the cast, which also includes Rita Ora, Marshawn Lynch, and Jack O’Connell. As disclosed earlier, Tim Cairo and Jake Gibson wrote the thriller movie.

The story revolves around Cole’s character, Ethan, who travels to Las Vegas for the funeral of his estranged brother, only to uncover a labyrinth of crime. As he delves deeper into the city’s murky underworld, he must face his own past and risk everything to reveal the truth behind his sibling’s mysterious death. The film is inspired by the real-life experiences of Nate Bolotin, who grew up in Las Vegas. He is a co-founder of XYZ Films, one of the banners behind the project.

Kirsch is known for helming music videos for pop A-listers such as Taylor Swift, Imagine Dragons, and Shakira, as well as indie performers like Wallows and Chase Atlantic. Cole is known for playing John Shelby in ‘Peaky Blinders.’ The actor also portrayed Jan Gies in National Geographic’s biographical period drama ‘A Small Light,’ Sean Wallace in AMC+’s crime drama series ‘Gangs of London,’ and Harry Palmer in ITV’s Cold War series ‘The Ipcress File.’

Ora played the Queen of Hearts in ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red,’ which follows Red, the Queen’s daughter, and Chloe, Cinderella’s daughter, who must travel back in time with White Rabbit’s pocket watch to avert a catastrophic event in Auradon. She also appeared in ‘Twist,’ a contemporary adaptation of ‘Oliver Twist.’ Her other notable credits include ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ and ‘Love Advent.’

New Mexico previously hosted the production of action films like ‘Love Lies Bleeding‘ and ‘Trigger Warning‘ and acclaimed projects such as ‘Hell or High Water.’

Read More: Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Drama’ Begins Filming in the UK in October