Rebel Ridge: All Filming Locations of the Netflix Movie

Helmed by Jeremy Saulnier, ‘Rebel Ridge’ narrates the story of a former Marine who heads to the small town of Shelby Springs, Louisiana, and becomes embroiled in a deadly conflict with the corrupt local police force. Ex-Marine Terry Richmond is on his way to post his cousin’s bail when a squad car pulls him over, and the officers steal all his bail money. When he heads to the police station to lodge a complaint, he is harassed and turned away.

As Terry takes increasingly desperate measures to hold the lawmen accountable, the police officers plant evidence and attempt to neutralize him. With no other way out, Terry puts his years of combat experience to use in a thrilling and action-packed tale of retribution. The Netflix film transports us to a sunny and laid-back town, its atmosphere sharply contrasting the intense sequences of brawls and firefights.

Where Was Rebel Ridge Filmed?

Filming for ‘Rebel Ridge’ was carried out on location in Leesville, Lacombe, and New Orleans, Louisiana. A few segments of the film were also shot in Los Angeles, California. Principal photography began on April 18, 2022, and was wrapped up by June 24 of the same year. Filming for the movie initially began around May 2021, with John Boyega in the lead role. However, Boyega abruptly left while principal photography was underway, citing family reasons. Reportedly, there may have been a number of disagreements ranging from script to accommodations, and the crew had to be disbanded.

While shooting in New Orleans, the production team encountered stormy weather as well as intense heat, creating challenging conditions for the cast and crew. “When it’s 110 in the shade you have to improvise,” wrote actor David Denman on Instagram, using small, chest-mounted fans to cool down between takes. “Stay hydrated folks. This heat is no joke.”

New Orleans, Louisiana

The ‘Rebel Ridge’ production crew set up shop in New Orleans, Louisiana, located in the Orleans Parish. Situated on the bank of the Big Easy, the picturesque city’s quieter neighborhoods and establishments served to capture some of the small-town backdrops seen in the film. New Orleans is known for its film-friendly policies and seasoned local talent, making it a go-to choice for productions looking to capture Southern backdrops while keeping logistics manageable. With its iconic French Quarter, diverse neighborhoods, and atmospheric streetscapes, the city has served as a shooting location for movies and shows like ‘The Killer,’ ‘Baby Driver,’ ‘Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,’ and ‘American Made.’

Lacombe, Louisiana

Located north of New Orleans beyond Lake Pontchartrain, Lacombe in St. Tammany Parish is a quiet and picturesque Louisiana community that perfectly encapsulates the small-town setting needed for ‘Rebel Ridge.’ The rural charm of Lacombe, with its dense forests and isolated roads, provided the ideal backdrop to capture the encounters between the ex-Marine and patrolling cops. Its secluded atmosphere is enchanting, yet it adds to the tension and sense of helplessness that is built up in the movie. The community is featured in the background of other films like ‘Midnight Special,’ ‘Swamp Women,’ and ‘Faye.’

Leesville, Louisiana

Leesville, a small town in Vernon Parish, Louisiana, was a significant filming location for ‘Rebel Ridge,’ which depicted some sites of Shelby Springs. The film crew comprised 250 people and caused quite a stir in the close-knit community as they shot scenes along 3rd Street. The Senior Circle on 120 South 3rd Street was transformed into the post office of Shelby Springs. The town’s rustic feel provided an authentic backdrop that matched the tone of the film. Just prior to ‘Rebel Ridge,’ in 2021, Adam Driver starrer ‘65’ utilized Leesville’s proximity to densely wooded landscapes to help depict a pre-historic time period.

Los Angeles, California

While much of ‘Rebel Ridge’ was shot in Louisiana to capture the rustic essence of Shelby Springs, some scenes were filmed in Los Angeles, California, to take advantage of the city’s vast production infrastructure and resources. Los Angeles, known as the entertainment capital of the world, is also the filming location of productions like ABC’s ‘The Rookie,’ ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,’ ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,’ and ‘Collateral.’

