Beverly Hills Cop Axel F: Where Was the Netflix Movie Filmed?

‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ stars Eddie Murphy as the charismatic and quick-witted Axel Foley from the iconic ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ franchise. Arriving 30 years after the third installment, the Netflix movie follows the cop as he once again heads into a dangerous conspiracy that threatens the life of his daughter Jane (Taylour Paige), a criminal defense attorney. To rescue her, Axel infiltrates the deadly cartels by teaming up with Detective Bobby Tapia (Joseph Gordon-Levitt).

Along the way, Axel reunites with old detective friends, William “Billy” Rosewood (Judge Reinhold), John Taggart (John Ashton), and Jeffrey Friedman (Paul Reiser), as well as Serge (Bronson Pinchot), all of whom inject meta humor and nostalgic references throughout the comedic adventure. Directed by Mark Molloy in his feature directorial debut, ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ stays true to the franchise with its action sequences. With a plethora of helicopter chases and intense gunfights, the locations and setpieces prove crucial in enhancing the movie’s visual impact.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Filming Locations

‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ was filmed in various locations across Michigan and California, including well-known settings from previous installments in the franchise. The cast and crew utilized Detroit, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, and several other notable spots in California. Principal photography began on August 29, 2022, in California and continued until late November. It moved to Detroit the same month and eventually wrapped up there in February 2023, completing the production process.

Beverly Hills, California

Repeating the franchise’s long-running — and titular — trend, ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ sees Axel Foley return to Beverly Hills in Los Angeles County, California. However, filming on real locations presented hurdles from the very beginning. The production, which kicked off in late summer, faced challenges in securing approval from city officials who were concerned about the portrayal of the local police force and the city’s changed atmosphere since the ’80s.

Fortunately for the movie, the makers pressed on and eventually succeeded and gained permission. Beverly Hills hosted the majority of the exterior filming, particularly for the movie’s action-packed scenes. On September 24, a risky helicopter landing scene was recorded outside the Beverly Hills Police Department near North Santa Monica Boulevard. Additionally, City Hall and the Civic Center made appearances. Besides the action, the movie enhances Beverly Hills’ luxurious ambiance by featuring several upscale locations.

The Tramezzino café at 464 North Canon Drive and Beverly Gardens Park contribute to the film’s emphasis on the area’s high-end lifestyle Iconic shopping destinations, such as the Burberry store at 301 North Rodeo Drive and the Giorgio Armani boutique at 436 North Rodeo Drive, are also featured, while 455 North Rexford Drive adds to the glamorous backdrop. While Axel has visited Beverly Hills in all of the previous installments, producer Jerry Bruckheimer noted that the character still hasn’t gotten used to the place. “He still has the same kind of wonderment at the things you see walking down Rodeo Drive,” Bruckheimer shared in an interview with Netflix Tudum.

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, the largest city in California, provided most of the interior setpieces to bring out Axel’s signature humor as he frustratingly crosses the traffic to evade his pursuers. More exterior scenes were shot for the second half at 400 South Hope Street downtown, featuring a high-octane drive involving Eddie Murphy, Taylour Paige, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Another notable chase sequence, featuring Murphy driving a Ford Bronco, was filmed in a local neighborhood towards the end of this filming phase. Aerial shots of the Los Angeles Freeway Exchange were also captured by an additional unit.

After moving another 60 miles away from the city, the ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ production team entered the Inland Empire region. The city of San Bernardino provided the remaining shots needed in the state. The California Film Commission granted Netflix a substantial tax credit of $15,759,000 for the movie.

Detroit, Michigan

‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ once again sees Axel Foley going on local misadventures for the Detroit Police Department. The Motor City in Michigan welcomed the crew to capture this part of the story in late November. Flyers were distributed to residents and businesses in downtown Detroit to inform them about the schedule in the Capitol Park Historic District. The notices emphasized the stunt driving — including simulated car crashes, smoke effects, and sparks — assuring residents not to be alarmed.

The Detroit police and fire departments saw through the safety requirements during the special effects and stunts. Streets in the filming area were designated as no-parking and tow-away zones, with temporary closures in effect. State Street between Washington Boulevard and Griswold was closed from November 30 to December 1, with intermittent traffic control on Grand River Avenue during the same period.

Both sides of northbound Washington Boulevard from State Street to Grand River Avenue were closed for an additional day, along with the alley between Shelby Street and Washington Boulevard from State Street to Grand River Avenue. Director Mark Molloy emphasized the cultural contrast between Detroit and Beverly Hills, noting how this contrast enhances Axel’s fish-out-of-water experience, which has been going on since the 1980s. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer supported this statement, adding, “Detroit is a much different city than Los Angeles and especially Beverly Hills.”

Read More: Best Comedy Movies on Paramount+