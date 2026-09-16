Angel Quintero: Where is the Physical 100 Mexico Contestant Now?

Netflix’s ‘Physical 100: Mexico’ (originally titled ‘Habilidad Física 100: México’) season 1 really showed how the competition was about more than physical strength, bringing together people from different backgrounds and pushing them to discover just how far they could go. Ángel Quintero was truly a symbol of someone who deserved to go further than anyone else because of his resilience. Even in the face of defeat, he rose up again and again, refusing to let setbacks define him. His journey showed that making a place for yourself is sometimes about continuing to stand up when there seems to be nothing left.

Angel Quintero Got a Chance to Come Back to the Game

For Ángel Quintero, getting through the first challenge of pushing a boulder up the hill was easy, as he was one of the first contestants to do so. The challenge came in the second round, when he had to face Gallo Estrada in one-on-one combat. Although it was tough, Ángel ultimately won. It was the Monolith challenge that proved to be a hurdle. As his team was unable to lift the almost two-tonne weight in time, they lost, and Ángel’s journey seemed to be over. However, there was a twist in the game. In the Sacrifice challenge, eliminated contestants had the possibility of coming back if they were among the last four standing while pulling a pulley holding a weight. Despite his aching arm, Ángel zoned out, persevered, and became one of the last four standing. He returned to the next competition with renewed enthusiasm.

Ángel Quintero is Making a Name as a HYROX Trainer Today

Ángel Quintero is a Mexico City-based obstacle racer who has built a long career in Spartan racing and has been described as someone who works hard for what he wants. Spartan’s editorial team has called him a Spartan legend who helped pioneer the wave of Mexican talent in the sport. Ángel began making his mark in 2014, winning the Sprint at Spartan Race’s first event of the year in Santa Ana, Jilotzingo, Estado de México, which attracted around 6,000 runners. By 2016, he was considered a frontrunner in Mexican races, having led many of the country’s competitions in the preceding years. His success continued internationally, including a third-place finish at the Palmerton, Pennsylvania, Sprint in July 2017 behind Ryan Atkins and Ian Hosek.

Ángel was also named to Team MudGear in 2017 and later joined the Spartan Pro Team. In October 2023, nearly a decade after his early victories, he won the men’s 3 km Elite Sprint at the Spartan Race in La Purísima, San Luis Potosí. His own social-media bio lists 87 Elite Spartan podiums, Pan-American and North American Championship titles, a fourth-place Spartan World Championship finish, and 12 HYROX podiums. These latter achievements are self-reported. In recent years, Ángel has also expanded into HYROX, competing at HYROX Cancún in April 2026 and designing a program for HYROX CDMX in August 2026. Alongside fellow contestants, including Marquez, he has also participated in programs, workshops, and sessions. They often participate in the doubles race as a team. Ángel has established himself as a coach and athlete beyond what he started with.

Ángel Quintero is Experiencing the Joys of Being a New Parent

It was through his world in Spartan racing that Ángel Quintero first met his wife, Nuri. They both shared a love for the sport, and the two have now been married for many years. In 2025, they welcomed a daughter, Anrishka, into their lives. The years since have been filled with both small and big family moments, from taking their first vacation together as a family to the Mobius Arch to teaching their daughter how to swim. Ángel has also shared glimpses of their travels to different places, including Barra Vieja in Acapulco, Guerrero; Zona Diamante in Acapulco; Mammoth Lakes in California; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; and Stockholm, Sweden. With their daughter growing up alongside them, Ángel and Nuri have continued to make memories as a family while introducing her to new experiences and places.

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