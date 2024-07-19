Angela Nikolau and Ivan Berkus: Is the Skywalkers Couple Still Together?

Ever since Angela Nikolau was a young girl, she has been extremely interested in the creative world, thanks to the fact her parents actually met and fell in love while being a part of a club. However, owing to their separation, she has also always been adamant about not letting anyone else into her life enough so that they have the power to control it, that is, until she fell in love with Ivan Berkus. It is actually this tale, along with their adventures as extreme climbers, that has been explored in Netflix’s ‘Skywalkers: A Love Story,’ making us all the more intrigued about their tale.

Angela and Ivan Fell in Love Through Their Work

It was back around the mid-2010s when trained gymnast Angela began climbing buildings, posing acrobatically, and taking pictures of herself as a way to establish her career, all the while being well aware there were others even more established in this area. After all, it was in 2014 when Rolling Stone did a piece on a group of Russian individuals scaling massive buildings without a hint of hesitancy, which is how she noticed him and his techniques for the first time. Little did she know he’d soon end up sliding into her DMs, but it was completely platonic – his sponsors wanted him to do a video with a girl, and he chose her since he’d been captivated by her creative work.

That’s how one thing led to another, and Angela and Ivan began working together consistently, just for him to return and take the blame when she was caught following a failed climb in Paris, resulting in them spending a night in jail. It was then she realized there was more to them, and with his admittance that her safety had gradually become more important to him than anything else, they began dating. The couple even moved in together and got a cat, all the while traveling the world and scaling even more buildings with the help of sponsors, only for all their plans for the future to shatter apart once COVID-19 hit.

Not only did all of Angela and Ivan’s sponsors back out because of the closed borders and Russia’s war on Ukraine, but they also began struggling to figure out what was next for them. It actually reached such a point that her dabbling in other projects made him feel unsure of his own path, and his protectiveness began feeling like control to her, especially once they decided to climb Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur as a last hurrah. They honestly had to face their own demons to scale this second tallest building in the world at 679 meters, just to realize at the end of it all that they genuinely do trust one another and share such compatibility that they make each other better in every sense.

Angela and Ivan Are Still Head Over Heels in Love

Although Angela and Ivan have said goodbye to skywalking as their primary career, they haven’t said goodbye to heights, adventures, or each other – in other words, yes, the couple is still blissfully together. In fact, today, it appears as if they are planning to relocate from Bangkok, Thailand, to New York for good, where they’ll likely continue selling NFTs of their photographs while also focusing on other ventures. Angela has actually since evolved into a painting artist with a line of merchandise of her own, whereas Evan is now a musician whose original compositions represent who he truly is.

As if that’s not enough, Angela and Ivan even appear to be preparing for their next sky adventure, with the latter having made it clear they “are not anticipating quitting anytime soon. Maybe when we are 75.” Honestly, although neither of them has been extremely active on their personal Instagram profiles over the past 18 months – since they climbed Merdeka – it’s evident their passion for their work and each other is unwavering.

In fact, most recently, they did their signature lift at the New York Edge to celebrate the release of their film before having a small PDA-filled private shoot in Times Square in front of the billboard promoting the same. “You met me at a very strange time in my life. #skywalkers #skywalkersalovestory,” Angela candidly penned in the latter post, as seen above. And he celebrated her birthday with a post captioned, “Happy birthday, my angel.” Honestly, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for this couple next.

