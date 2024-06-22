Perfect Match Season 2: Who Are Still Together? Where Are They Now?

Netflix’s ‘Perfect Match’ unites single reality TV stars, offering them an opportunity to discover love among each other. The show allows viewers to watch their favorite celebrities navigate a challenging environment, engaging in games with a partner and strategizing to maintain romantic connections. The second season has been celebrated as a significant success, thanks to its fascinating twists and intriguing participants who balanced having fun with pushing their limits. What stood out most was their unwavering determination to find a partner and commitment to making it work under precarious circumstances.

Elys and Bryton Have Ended Their Relationship

Elys Hutchinson and Bryton Constantine do not appear to be together anymore. The two haven’t engaged in any public interaction since the show concluded and are not part of each other’s social lives. They have seemingly maintained a distance from each other and are leading separate lives. Elys has been focusing on her work as the co-founder of Haus of Hutch, a content studio based in Battersea, London. As a public figure, represented by Bejeweled Management Social Media Agency and The Trend Co. Talent Management Agency, she is constantly busy with shoots and collaborations with brands like Sisters & Seekers, Alo, and Ruby & Oscar. Originally from Switzerland, she frequently travels between LA and London, embracing the influencer lifestyle with a lot of style.

Bryton has also been reveling in his status as a reality TV star, sharing insider scoops from the season on his social media platforms. He is a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova and its subsidiary, NovaMEN. As a fashion influencer, he is active on Instagram, with around 94k followers, and maintains a presence on YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat. He has collaborated with brands such as EHPlabs and Zoo Culture Gym through his platforms, showcasing his influence in the fashion and fitness industries.

Stevan and Alara Are No Longer Together

Stevan Ditter and Alara Taneri appeared to be the strongest couple of the season, with a connection that seemed poised to transcend the boundaries of reality TV. However, they have since drifted apart, with no public interactions or appearances together. Alara has been focusing on her career as a fashion designer in Wales in the United Kingdom. She has built a robust digital profile as a fashion influencer, often sharing her home makeover and dressmaking projects. She collaborates with fashion brands like La Moda and SOUTH.ST, and Fashion Nova, along with various hair and makeup artists. Alara made a striking impression at the 2024 London Fashion Week, turning heads with her clothing choices and proving she is well on her way to establishing herself in the fashion world.

Stevan has been thriving as a professional model represented by Envy Management. His unique presence in front of the camera has made him a favorite for various fashion brands. He enjoys teaming up with photographers like Fernando Medina and Andre Gunyen and has completed several successful projects. In addition to modeling, Stevan is passionate about music. He is also a DJ and releases tracks on SoundCloud under the name FTHR FGR. Beyond these creative pursuits, he is also active on OnlyFans, where fans continue to gush over him following his appearance on the show.

Chris and Tolú Have Most Likely Broken-Up

Despite Chris Hahn and Tolú Ekundare’s promise to stay together after the season, their romantic connection seems to have fizzled out. There has been no official announcement regarding their relationship status, and they are not seen together publicly. They remain in touch and follow each other on social media, but that appears to be the extent of their interaction. Chris has continued his modeling career, working under Ace Models Greece and eagerly anticipating his next project. In the meantime, he has been focusing on his fitness routine at the gym and spending time with friends. He has been spotted enjoying himself in places like Oregon and Las Vegas, Nevada, often partying to unwind and relax.

Tolú, formerly a marketing manager based in Houston, Texas, has significantly shifted her career path since her rise to fame on reality TV. Now based in Los Angeles, California, she is actively pursuing opportunities in the public eye. With a substantial social media following, Tolú is leveraging her influence for brand collaborations with major companies like Zara and Levi’s. She also runs a popular LTK store that her fans avidly follow. Currently, Tolú serves as the brand ambassador for the clothing brand Yitty and is keen on exploring further opportunities as a celebrity and socialite. Her move to LA has opened up a new chapter in her career, filled with potential for growth and exciting prospects in the entertainment industry.

Nigel and Christine Are Not Romantically Involved Anymore

Christine Obanor and Nigel Jones were voted the winners of the second season of ‘Perfect Match,’ a surprising outcome for many viewers. Despite their genuine connection on the show, their relationship hasn’t endured beyond the season. They seem to have gone their separate ways and are no longer a part of each other’s lives. Based in Los Angeles, Christine has been thriving in her career as a fashion model.

Christine collaborates with renowned brands like P by Gunna, boohooMAN, and White Fox, and photographers such as Jarell Lee are eager to work with her. Her career trajectory is decidedly upward, and she has an Amazon page where fans can access the products she promotes. While she shares much about her professional life, Christine remains private about her personal affairs, keeping details about that aspect of her life under wraps.

Meanwhile, Nigel Jones has ventured into entrepreneurship with Euro Fit, a fitness business focused on physical training and offering exclusive sessions with top trainers. Dedicated to pushing his career to new heights, he works diligently to expand his business and achieve milestones. Outside of his professional endeavors, Nigel enjoys unwinding by the water and indulging in leisure activities. He finds joy in chilling out and partying during his free time, making the most of moments away from his demanding work schedule. In an interview with Kolor Magazine, he shared insights into how he balances his burgeoning professional life with his newfound status as a sought-after reality TV star. Nigel discussed the challenges and rewards of maintaining equilibrium between his personal and professional aspirations.

Micah and Kaz Have Embarked on Separate Paths

Micah Lussier and Kaz Bishop’s journey on ‘Perfect Match’ was marked by ups and downs, including a temporary separation and subsequent reunion. Despite challenges, they initially believed they had found their ideal match in each other, but it appears the bond they shared on the show weakened in the real world. Their interactions have dwindled, suggesting they may have drifted apart. Micah has returned to Arizona, where she is pursuing a career as a professional model under Rewired Talent Management.

Micah’s appearances at prestigious events like the Cannes Film Festival and trips to glamorous destinations like Monaco and Italy underscore her sophisticated sense of style and fashion acumen. Known for her travels, she approaches her adventures with flair, which is evident in her journeys to Spain, Costa Rica, and Paris, which she shares with her followers in a captivating manner. Kaz, like Micah, has carved out a career in the modeling industry and is currently represented by Zone Models Agency in London. As an ambassador for Nova London and Nova Men, he actively promotes the brand across various platforms, from social media to innovative marketing locations around London.

Kaz’s dedication to showcasing fashion and style through his modeling work is evident in his collaborations and public appearances. Beyond his professional endeavors, he shares a close bond with his brother, Keiran. Their relationship has been strengthened by their shared experience of grieving the loss of their mother in 2020. Despite their busy schedules, they prioritize spending quality time together whenever possible, finding solace and support in each other’s company.

Dominique Defoe is Focused on Writing Her Book

In the show’s second season, Dominique emerged as a strong, independent woman who steadfastly upheld her principles and never backed down from advocating for herself. Her departure from the show was marked by grace and dignity, reflecting her character as someone who navigates challenges with resilience. Known as a “girl’s girl,” Dominique garnered praise for her supportive and kind demeanor towards her fellow female contestants. Beyond her reality TV persona, she continues to shine in her professional pursuits. As a digital creator, she manages an LTK Store and an Amazon Storefront, engaging her followers with curated products and recommendations.

Dominique’s collaborations with reputable businesses underscore her influence and reach in the digital sphere. Moreover, she has ventured into writing and is immersed in crafting her book nowadays. Her Instagram page is a platform where she shares glimpses of her writing journey, offering insights into her creative process and literary endeavors. With a background in Computer Science and experience as a sales representative, Dominique exemplifies versatility and ambition as she expands her portfolio across multiple domains. Her ability to diversify her interests and talents is a testament to her entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to personal growth.

Izzy Zapata’s Honesty Stands Out to His Fans

Izzy Zapata won over the hearts of fans during the season for his genuine connections and the respect he showed to each person he encountered. Despite none of his relationships culminating into something lasting, Izzy’s demeanor on the show left a lasting impression. In real life, she is a celebrated public figure known for appearing on platforms like ‘The Grindhouse Radio’ and his involvement in the video game industry, including a role in ‘The Last of Us Part II Remastered.’

He maintains a strong presence on digital platforms, collaborating with renowned designers such as Adam Ross and working closely with esteemed photographers. As an ambassador for Melin, a prominent headwear brand, Izzy is recognized for his openness about cosmetic enhancements like Botox and surgical procedures, reflecting his candid approach to life. His honesty sets him apart in the public eye, where he shares his journey alongside his girlfriend, Stacy Snyder, in a way that resonates with his audience.

Xanthi Perdikomatis is Working as a Fashion Influencer

During the second season, Xanthi embarked on a quest for love, forming connections with a few contestants along the way. However, realizing these relationships were not progressing as hoped, she gracefully exited the show. In her professional life, Xanthi has carved out a niche as a fashion influencer, delighting her followers with trendy outfit inspirations and captivating “Get Ready With Me” videos.

Frequently seen jet-setting between London, New York, and Canada, Xanthi graces glamorous events with her presence, leveraging her platform to collaborate with esteemed brands such as Pretty Little Thing, Elephant Sportswear, and Akira. Drawing inspiration from her Grecian heritage, she takes pride in her lineage, a sentiment that resonates with her audience on platforms like TikTok, where her impeccable sense of style and fashion expertise are warmly embraced.

Harry Jowsey Has Started a Podcast

Harry Jowsey made quite an impact during his stint on the season, leaving a trail of drama and heartfelt moments behind him. His relationship with Jessica started promisingly but took a turbulent turn when a breach of trust caused them to part ways just before the season finale. Despite this setback, their romance reportedly continued off-screen for several months before the challenges of long-distance eventually led to their separation.

Beyond reality TV, Harry has established himself as a prominent entrepreneur with his business venture, The Ritual, specializing in luxury scents. Adding to his repertoire, he launched his podcast, ‘Boyfriend Material’ in April 2024, further solidifying his influence in the digital sphere. His charisma and visibility have also led to modeling opportunities with prestigious brands such as Grey Goose Vodka and Guess Jeans. With an impressive social media following exceeding 4.4 million on Instagram alone, Harry Jowsey epitomizes the blend of fame and entrepreneurial success in the modern digital age, showcasing his journey from reality TV star to multifaceted entrepreneur and influencer.

Dom Gabriel Believes in Political and Social Activism

Dom Gabriel made waves during his time on the season, leaving an indelible mark despite facing challenges in finding a lasting connection. His journey on the show was punctuated by his departure and subsequent return, where he imparted wisdom and guidance to fellow contestants. Beyond reality TV, Dom’s passion lies in music, where he serves as the lead singer and songwriter for his band, DØNTCALL. Their music is widely available on platforms like Spotify, showcasing his talent and creative vision.

In addition to his musical pursuits, Dom has ventured into entrepreneurship with the launch of Roxas Designs, a jewelry store catering to men, which debuted in June 2024. His business acumen and artistic flair converge in this venture, reflecting his diverse interests and entrepreneurial spirit. Beyond his professional endeavors, Dom is known for his social conscience, often speaking out on political issues and using his platform to advocate for marginalized communities. He has also been a vocal supporter of mental health awareness, bravely sharing his struggles to inspire and connect with his audience.

Jessica Vesta is Creating a Stable Life With Her Daughter

Jessica Vesta’s journey on the reality TV show was marked by a whirlwind romance and subsequent disappointment with Harry, leading to her departure just before the season’s end. While Harry mentioned that they dated for a few months post-season, Jessica remained private about their relationship status. In her current life, she has embraced her role as a devoted mother to Autumn, her daughter, who recently celebrated her fifth-grade graduation in April 2024. They reside in Charlotte, North Carolina, sharing their home with two Bengal cats and a dachshund, creating a loving and nurturing environment.

Professionally, Jessica serves as the Executive Assistant to the CEO of GCG Wealth Management, where her organizational skills and dedication shine. Beyond her career, she actively contributes to her community through volunteer work with organizations such as Volunteers for Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, the National Foster Parent Association, and Levine Children’s Hospital. These commitments underscore her compassionate nature and commitment to making a positive impact. As a survivor of Crohn’s disease, Jessica is a beacon of resilience and strength, embodying a powerful role model for her daughter. She navigates life gracefully and determined, ensuring Autumn grows up in an environment filled with love, care, and purpose.

Justin Assad is Aspiring to be a Model Today

Justin Assad’s journey on the reality TV show was marked by a promising connection with Elys that unfortunately fizzled out when she pursued a relationship with Bryton towards the finale. Feeling betrayed by the drama of the game, Justin made the difficult decision to leave the season early and did not return for the finale with the other contestants. As of today, he is pursuing his aspirations as an actor, eager to explore opportunities beyond reality television.

Justin’s newfound fame has opened doors for collaborations with brands like Tombolo Company and State and Liberty Clothing Co, signaling a promising start in the entertainment and fashion industries. A devoted fan of the Boston Celtics, he enjoys both playing and spectating basketball games, finding solace and excitement in the sport. With unwavering support from his sisters and parents, Justin is confident that he has the potential to achieve his dreams and is determined to make the most of every opportunity that comes his way.

Jake Cunningham is an Army Veteran

Jake Cunningham made his debut on the show later in the season, where he initially went on a date with Alara. Despite their initial connection, things did not progress further, and Jake could not establish a meaningful relationship with any other female contestants. Based out of Houston, Texas, Jake is an Army veteran with a commendable service record, including deployment to Kuwait.

Since his discharge from service, he has transitioned into a career as a model, collaborating with renowned photographers such as Karl Lascano. His modeling portfolio includes work for respected brands like Zanerobe and ASRV, specializing in travel apparel. He was spotted in Mexico in June 2024, and Jake’s future looks promising as he continues to pursue his ambitions. With a background steeped in military discipline and a burgeoning career in modeling, Jake Cunningham is poised to achieve great things in life.

Melinda Melrose is a Very Successful Social Media Star

Melinda’s journey on the season was brief, marked by a fleeting connection and a challenging encounter with Harry, who kissed her and later accused her of dishonesty. Despite the turbulence, Melinda stood her ground, refusing to be intimidated or swayed. Based in New York as of writing, Melinda has carved out a successful career as a fashion model. She is represented by Creative Artists Agency and managed by Select Management Group, both prestigious names in the industry.

Melinda has cultivated a thriving social media following, leveraging her striking presence and engaging personality. With over 1 million followers on Instagram alone, she regularly collaborates with renowned brands such as Patrick Ta Beauty, Maybelline, and Clarins USA. Her content spans travel, lifestyle, and fashion, showcasing her authentic self to an eager audience. Her ability to blend sophistication with relatability has made her a sought-after figure in fashion and influencer marketing.

Holly Scarfone Dons Many Hats as a Professional

Graduating from the University of Colorado Boulder with a degree in psychology, Holly Scarfone has gained experience in various roles, from hosting to reception work. Currently, Holly is making waves as a model for Donabaldown Academy and serves as a model and content creator for Genflow. Beyond modeling, she identifies as an investor, philanthropist, journalist, and chef.

Splitting her time between London and Los Angeles, Holly’s career highlights include gracing the cover of Vogue in December 2023, a testament to her growing influence in the fashion industry. She has also found significant success on TikTok, where engaging content has garnered a dedicated following. Holly thrives in her multifaceted roles, embodying a sense of happiness and fulfillment in her endeavors.

Brittan Byrd is Thriving as a Content Creator

Brittan’s quest for love on the season may not have ended with a match, but since her time on the show, the Hawaii native has found her stride in Los Angeles. Embracing her role as a model, Brittan is represented by Renew Artists modeling agency and managed by Gemini Projects, a multifaceted venture specializing in brands, fashion, music, and film.

Known for her distinctive pink hair and vibrant energy, Brittan has carved out a niche as a social media influencer, captivating her followers with her impeccable fashion sense. Her meticulously curated collaborations with brands like KimChi Chic Beauty highlight her unique aesthetic, which is celebrated by her audience. In her current endeavors, Brittan continues to thrive creatively and professionally, showcasing a blend of personal style and professional success in the competitive world of modeling and social media.

