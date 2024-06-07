Micah and Kaz: Is the Perfect Match Couple Still Together?

With ‘Perfect Match’ being the epitome of the ultimate reality dating competition series by bringing a group of singles from the Netflix universe together in the hopes they’d find forever, we get entertainment galore. After all, there’s drama, cattiness, swaps, lovers’ quarrels, compatibility games, and strategic mind plays at every step of the way to determine precisely who the perfect couple is. Amongst those hoping to land this title while also hoping for forever in this original series’ second installment were Micah Lussier (‘Love is Blind’ season 4) and Kaz Bishop (‘Dated & Related’), whose connection was unique, to say the least.

Micah and Kaz Felt an Attraction From the Get-Go

From the moment Micah and Kaz first came across one another in the ‘Perfect Match’ villa, they definitely felt a pull towards one another, considering they are each other’s types to a tee. However, following a conversation where they reiterated the same, they still chose to match with different individuals, thinking exploring their options would be better than sticking to the norm. So, while Micah paired up with Stevan Ditter (‘Too Hot to Handle‘ season 3), the latter matched with Xanthi Perdikomatis (‘The Circle’ season 5), only for it to not pan out in the way they expected.

After all, by the time the next round rolled around, both Micah and Stevan, as well as Xanthi and Kaz, were sure their interpersonal connections, albeit strong, were merely platonic. That’s when they came up with the idea of just swapping partners, enabling them to end up with the one they desired from the very beginning and not even face the possibility of elimination. Though little did any of them realize that Micah and Kaz would end up developing such a strong bond so quickly that they’d end up winning the ensuing compatibility challenge – it was a blindfolded kissing game, and they gave another perfect 10s.

This duo’s connection was then tested in the boardroom as they were tasked to add two women to the cast for others or for Kaz to date, and the latter never even suggested he go explore. In other words, within a short period, he and Micah were sure they were building something special and never even questioned it – they just continued getting to know one another more. Even when Elys Hutchinson (‘Too Hot to Handle’ season 5) tried to create a wedge between them as a form of revenge for testing her then-partner Harry Jowsey (‘Too Hot to Handle’ season 1) with Jessica Vestal (‘Love is Blind’ season 5) and him bailing, they stuck together.

In fact, Micah and Kaz calmly spoke of their differences instead of outrightly accusing one another of anything, following which the former even apologized for getting to know newcomer Justin Assada (‘Surviving Paradise‘) because it came across as flirty. However, everything changed in the next round as Kaz was sent on a date with Holly Scarfone (‘Too Hot to Handle’ season 3) because not only did he immerse himself into the experience, but he then didn’t relay everything to Micah in detail. This resulted in her calling him a liar, which upset him since he never really hid the fact he’d immersed himself in the date with Holly from her.

Micah and Kaz Don’t Seem to be Together Anymore

Once Kaz had made it clear that he didn’t lie and Micah expressed that’s how she felt, their argument/conversation dwindled as Holly asked to speak with the former in private once they were done. So, he said they’d talk later and went to have a discussion with the bombshell, just for her to shower him with compliments, while Micah was worried on the other side about being rejected for good. And unfortunately, while we can’t even guess in which direction Kaz would’ve gone since he cared for Micah but was hurt by her accusation, we do know they don’t seem to be together anymore.

Neither Micah nor Kaz have been open about their relationship status as of writing, yet their social media platforms do seem to be a clear indication of the fact they aren’t romantically involved anymore. First things first, they don’t follow one another online and neither do they seem interact via likes or comments despite both being rather active.

The second aspect is that while she’s a travel enthusiast and a public figure based out of Arizona, he’s a model, NovaMEN ambassador, as well as influencer based out of London, England. So, if not for their fight or anything to have ensued later, long-distance definitely would’ve caused a problem for them. Yet, it’s evident that no matter what, they seem perfectly content with both their personal and professional experiences at the moment, which is all that really matters in the end.

