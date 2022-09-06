7 Shows Like Dated & Related You Must See

Hosted by Melinda Berry, Netflix’s ‘Dated & Related‘ is a unique dating series that is sure to keep you entertained. The reality show welcomes several young men and women into a beautiful villa in order to help them find a romantic partner. However, the participants are not alone in their journey as they have been joined by a sibling/cousin who has a similar goal as them. Not only must the competitors pursue the one they want, but they must also help their beloved family members do the same.

With a grand prize of $100,000 on the line, the rush to find one’s love match is as real as it can be. Since its inception, the show has garnered a large fan base who can not get enough of the series. If you are someone who has already completed watching the available episodes of the Netflix series, you may be interested in these 7 titles. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Dated & Related’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Married at First Sight (2014- )

Inspired by a Danish series with a similar concept, Lifetime’s ‘Married at First Sight‘ is a unique reality show meant for those who are ready to tie the knot but do not have a significant other to get hitched to. The show’s experts look into the profiles of the aspiring and match them with one of the other participants on the show. Unlike the usual process of dating, the first time the matched couple meet is on the altar as they are about to say, “I do.” What follows is their foray into married life as the newlywed couples try and learn more about each other and build a life together. Given the show’s emphasis on romantic life and the drama that it presents to the viewers, we are sure that the fans of ‘Dated & Related’ will find it to be a perfect match for them!

6. Are You the One? (2014- )

MTV’s ‘Are You the One?’ has its own take on the beloved genre of dating shows. The series welcomes several men and women to live together in order to find their perfect match. The participants have been paired with one of the other housemates using a matchmaking algorithm before they even enter their new home. Before the end of the season, all competitors must find their predesignated match in order to claim the prize money of $ 1 million. However, even a single mismatch can lead to a major financial loss for everyone. With the large sum of money on the line combined with the ups and downs of the love lives of different contestants, the show is sure to keep you entertained if you enjoyed ‘Dated & Related.’

5. Love Is Blind (2020- )

Taking the concept of blind dates to a level never seen before, we have Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind.’ The series provides several young men and women from the same area a chance to go on dates with one other participant in a specially built pod. Thanks to the unique addition to the dates, they can get to know their prospective partners without seeing them. After the initial phase of speed dating, the cast members can choose who to go on future dates with, though the pod still remains in play. It’s only after marriage is proposed and accepted that the now-engaged couple can see their partners. Now they must plan for their future wedding and get to know their to-be-spouse a bit better. However, the path to the altar is far from easy. Those who liked the unique nature of ‘Dated & Related’ and its entertainment factor will not be disappointed with this series.

4. FBOY Island (2021- )

Let’s talk about HBO Max’s ‘FBOY Island,’ a reality dating series with an entertaining premise that is sure to keep you hooked throughout. The show is set on a beautiful island where three gorgeous women have to choose a partner from a large pool of men. However, not every guy in the show is looking for love, as half of the potential partners for the women fall into the FBoy category and only wish to be chosen as the final partner in order to claim the entirety of the $100,000 cash prize. If the girls end up choosing one of the Nice Guys, they will get half of the prize money and a partner who wanted a romantic match all along. The lies and heartbreaks in the show will keep you just as entertained as the drama in ‘Dated & Related.’

3. Too Hot to Handle (2020- )

‘Dated & Related’ brought its fair share of unique personalities that captured the hearts of the viewers. Luckily, Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle‘ is not much different, with its charming cast members who are tired of not having been in strong or meaningful relationships. The showrunners house the participants together with a single goal; to help them form genuine connections. In a bid to do so, the contestants must not engage in any form of intimate activities. Every time the rule is broken, the prize money, which starts with $100,000 every season, is reduced by a set amount. Just how successful the experiment will be for the hopeful competitors is pretty entertaining to follow.

2. Bachelor in Paradise (2014- )

Part of ‘The Bachelor’ franchise, ABC’s ‘Bachelor in Paradise‘ brings several well-known faces from ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ together to help mend their broken hearts. Some of the fan-favorite cast members who were not chosen by their season’s Bachelor/Bachelorette are brought together in the hopes that they may be able to find love with other participants in the series. The show has become so popular that it has its own spinoff titled ‘Bachelor in Paradise: After Paradise.’ It follows up on some f the cast members of the reality show after their time during production. The ‘Dated & Related’ fans will be entertained by the beautiful visuals and nail-biting romance arcs that are integral parts of the ABC series.

1. Love Island (2019- )

On the top of the list, we have the beloved dating series ‘Love Island.’ The show brings competition and romance in the most entertaining way as several men and women are brought to a beautiful island. While there, the participants must remain paired with a fellow cast member in order to stay in the running for the $100,000 cash prize. Those who end up single are eliminated from the particular season. However, with an influx of new faces throughout every season, the choice of partners and certainty of remaining paired is harder than one might think. The competitive nature of the series, combined with the tempting cash prize and necessity of finding a match, makes the show a perfect fit for those who enjoyed the ups and downs of ‘Dated & Related.’

