How Does Bachelor in Paradise Work? What Are The Rules?

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ is a series that has broken all bounds within the ever-entertaining Bachelor Nation by having a group of former fan-favorite contestants from ‘The Bachelor‘ or ‘The Bachelorette‘ come together at a tropical resort in Mexico for a second (or third) chance at finding love. After this beach spinoff got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, ABC premiered its seventh season in August 2021 to bring “back sizzling summer nights for the first time in two years.” So now, let’s take a look at its concept, format, and rules, shall we?

Bachelor in Paradise Switches Power Every Week

Even though it takes three weeks to film ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ the show airs for twice as long, with every week customarily including a rose ceremony. Since it starts with an uneven number of players, with extra women, after they’ve all had a chance to establish a possible bond in a short time, the men get to give out a rose to the one they wish to continue pursuing a relationship with (should they choose to accept). At the end of this ceremony, those women left without a partner are eliminated and will have to return home immediately. It’s swift, and it’s a little brutal.

Following this, new male participants join Paradise to keep up the uneven numbers, and it’s the women who get control over elimination next. This process goes back and forth till the end. In other words, everyone needs to give or accept a rose each week, or they’ll have to say goodbye. We should mention that the series supports same-sex pairs by letting them participate in every ceremony, as seen in season 6. The inclusion of new contestants also serves another purpose: they shake up blossoming connections before they get too far, making the production unpredictable and intriguing.

Contestants Have Limitations on Alcohol Consumption

If there is one thing we’ve noticed on the Bachelor Nation, it’s that the cast members have a drink in hand at almost all times. Therefore, because ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ is a little more loosened up in its setting, it fosters an environment that encourages constant drama, conflict, and romance. This aspect ensures that the couples have faced the worst before they’ve even thought of being together in the real world or getting engaged, which some do by the season’s end. However, to keep things from getting too out of control, the participants have a drink limit.

As per a now unavailable tweet by Dylan Barbour of season 6 (‘The Bachelorette’ season 15), it is “2 an hour on the hour.” With that said, though, there are no rules about when they can start drinking — it can be at 8 in the morning or 5 in the evening. As we’re already on the topic of drinks, according to resident bartender Wells Adams, Hannah Godwin of season 6 created a beverage called the “Happy Juice” — a mix of white wine and red bull — which became kind of a trend. It tasted just as weird as it sounds, but Wells said that it makes a lot of sense as the contestants have to stay up late and be energetic at all times for filming.

Precautions for Mental Health

Reality productions such as these seem like fun and games, but it’s genuinely challenging work as it’s emotionally and physically draining. Thus, before the contestants step onto the shores of Paradise, they take a psych exam that not only determines if they’ll scientifically match with someone else but also ensures their mental well-being. Moreover, there are psychologists on set at all times. “They have psychologists on board, and it’s their job to mentally assess you to see how you’re going to react to situations. I have to admit they are very good at their jobs,” season 1’s Kalon McMahon said.

