7 Anime Like Classroom of The Elite You Must See

‘Welcome to the Classroom of The Elite’ or ‘Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e’ is an entertaining anime set in a high school. The school separates students into classes based on their performances. Class A is for the elites while D is for the losers. But the students of Class D can rise up and there are no rules barring them from doing so. It is entertaining to see how people behave in such a cutthroat situation. If you enjoyed watching this anime and are looking for more shows that explore similar themes and ideas, then you have come to the right place. Here’s the list of best anime similar to ‘Classroom of the Elite’ that are our recommendations. You can watch several of these anime like ‘Classroom of the Elite’ on Netflix, Crunchyroll or Hulu.

7. Prison School (2015)

‘Prison School’ is one of the most entertaining ecchi anime that I have seen. Of course, there are lots of fanservice and lewd moments but they are not the only entertaining thing about the anime. The plot is intriguing, the characters are funny and the animation is exquisite. The reason why ‘Prison School’ is on this list is because of certain similarities it has with ‘Classroom of the Elite’: both these anime are set in a high school. The schools have strict laws separating students into groups. While in ‘Classroom of The Elite’ the segregation is based on the performance of the students, in ‘Prison School’ it is discipline and following school guidelines that matter.

Hachimitsu Private Academy recently became a co-ed school. Previously, it was the most prestigious all-girls boarding school. As a result of the new change, five boys enroll in this academy. But the current members of the all-girls underground student council are not too happy about the change and decide to make the boys leave the school. But the boys end up digging a grave for themselves when they are caught peeping at a girl taking a shower. They are then sent to the prison within the school premises. Now, if they behave well, they will get a chance to attend the school normally. But it seems that the council members are not willing to let that happen. Will they survive the Prison School?

6. Baka to Test to Shoukanjuu (2010)

‘Baka to Test to Shoukanjuu’ is another entertaining anime set in a high school. The series is funny and has great animation. The characters are quite colorful and try to make things more interesting and less boring. This anime shares a lot of similarities with ‘Classroom of The Elite’. Both of them are set in a high school. These schools have rules that separate high performing students from the low performing ones. The students at the higher level get more respect and resources from the school, which the lower ones don’t. Both series have a main character who needs to gain points to get his class to the upper level.

Fumizuki Gakuen’s High School segregates its students into classes. Class A has the prodigies while class F is for losers. Class A students receive comfortable seats and air-conditioned rooms but Class F students receive worn-out mats to sit. Akihisa Yoshii, a student of Class F, plans on getting his class to the upper level by making them use the fantasy creatures that his academy summons in a battle against the elites.

5. Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei (2014)

‘Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei’ is another high school anime. It deals with magic, supernatural stuff, and sci-fi. The series is entertaining and has nice visuals. The anime has a lot in common with ‘Classroom of The Elite’. Both anime revolve around students’ lives in a high school. The high school separates students based on their performances. The students at a lower level don’t get enough respect and must work hard to improve their status quo. Magic is a common thing in this anime. It is no longer the stuff from fairy tales or folklore; rather it is a refined technology that finds its use in the daily lives of people.

First High School is a prestigious academy which trains students in magic. The school has a policy by which they put students in two groups based on the performance on the entrance tests. The Blooms are the high performers while the Weeds are under-performers. Tatsuya ends up in the Weeds course while Miyuki his cousin, being a prodigy, ends up taking the Blooms course. But Tatsuya isn’t dumb. He has decent technical knowledge and nice combat skills. He also has a unique set of magic techniques. The anime depicts the lives of the students in the academy.

4. Kakegurui (2017)

‘Kakegurui’ is fun and entertaining. There are various moments in the show which builds up the excitement. It is fun to see an intelligent female protagonist dictate the anime. The animation of the show is pretty decent. The series is overall colorful and visually appealing. It has a lot in common with ‘Classroom of The Elites’. Both anime take place in a school setting. Students of both school view money as a sign of status and those having more money enjoy more respect than the poorer students.

Hyakkaou Private Academy is a place where normal education isn’t really important. The school rather prepares the students for the real world. Of course, there are normal courses that take place during the day. But that is boring and not the main focus here. Night time is the most exciting part of the day. It is during these hours that the students indulge in high stake gambling. People who win make lots of money and in this academy, money is power. Yumeko Jabami is a transfer student at the academy. She is pretty and seems naive, but her unorthodox approach to gambling might make her the gambling queen at the academy.

3. Grisaia no Kajitsu (2014)

‘Grisaia no Kajitsu’ is a harem anime. But unlike most harem anime, it takes a different turn. It is not blatantly trying to make pretty girls fall head over heels in love with the male protagonist, but rather there is a logical and emotional build up. Also, the series has a lot of drama and much less comedy. The reason I put this anime on this list is because of how the characters are explored. Both ‘Classroom of The Elite’ and ‘Grisaia no Kajitsu’ focus a lot on the backstories of the characters, making them really complex and layered.

‘Grisaia no Kajitsu’ revolves around the people of Mihama Academy. But this academy is not like other normal ones since the total strength is just five students (all girls) and a principal. Yuuji Kazami gets transferred to this academy. He isn’t social and tries to keep to himself. But in a surrounding where there are a small number of students sharing common space, interactions are inevitable. Yuuji learns a lot about these girls and understands that they are all troubled souls and are possibly going towards the lower end of life. Can he help them out when he himself has his own unresolved issues?

2. Ansatsu Kyoushitsu (2015)

‘Ansatsu Kyoushitsu’ is a fun and entertaining anime. The animation and character designs are quite good. It gets a spot on this list because of its similarities with ‘Classroom of The Elite’. The first similarity like all others in this list is obvious: both anime are set in a high school. Another similarity is that the students in both these anime are segregated based on their performances. The lower level students don’t receive any respect and try their best to reach the top tier.

Class 3-E of Kunugigaoka Middle School is filled with misfits and under-performers. They are students who could not perform well or have broken the guidelines. But they never would have imagined that they would have the chance to save humanity. A mysterious creature whose speed can reach up to Mach 20 destroys half of the moon. He promises to do the same thing to Earth unless he is killed. But he isn’t merciless. He is going to give them enough chance to assassinate him. Not only this but he is also going to teach the students of Class 3-E, giving them ample chance to execute him. Are they up for the task? Should they try to kill the best teacher they ever had?

1. Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Comedy wa Machigatteiru. (2013)

Like ‘Classroom of The Elite’, ‘Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Comedy wa Machigatteiru.’ is set in a high school. Though there are no guidelines pertaining to segregation between students, the main characters in this anime are meant to join a club because of their behavior. The backstories of these characters matter a lot like in ‘Classroom of The Elite’. Hachiman Hikigaya is a narcissist and a semi-nihilist. He thinks that he knows the truth about life and everyone else is just trying to fool themselves. In an essay assignment, he drafts an essay mocking modern social relationships. This does not sit well with his teacher, who makes him join the Volunteer Service club, which helps students in need. Yukino Yukinoshita is another member of the club. She is unsocial and has an ice-cold personality. Are they suitable for helping others? Is Hachiman’s objective and pessimistic view about the world going to help him in his tasks or will it become an obstacle?

