Kakegurui Twin Ending, Explained: What is End-Credits Scene Meaning?

‘Kakegurui Twin’ is a Netflix anime series based on writer Homura Kawamoto and illustrator Kei Saiki’s manga series of the same name, which is the spin-off and prequel of ‘Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler.’ The Netflix ONA revolves around the early days of Mary Saotome, one of the main characters in the original series, at Hyakkaou Private Academy, where the elites of Japanese society receive their education and the hierarchy is determined by gambling prowess. With the help of fellow students Tsuzura Hanatemari and Yukimi Togakushi, Mary establishes a new gambling den in the Literary Club. Soon enough, she draws the attention of some of the powerful members of the Student Council, including its dreaded 105th president, Kirari Momobami. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Kakegurui Twin’ season 1. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Kakegurui Twin Season 1 Recap

Both the manga and anime renditions of ‘Kakegurui Twin’ are set a year before the events of Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler.’ In episode 1, titled ‘A Girl Named Mary Saotome,’ Mary arrives at Hyakkaou as a transfer student. The prestigious school is soon going to celebrate its 121st year of foundation. Hyakkaou is where the future leaders of Japan are created. Unlike most of her peers, Mary doesn’t come from a wealthy family and has enrolled at Hyakkaou on a scholarship. The first friend she makes at the school is Tsuzura, whom she has known since grade school. Shortly after her arrival, Mary has her first gambling contest against Kokoro Aiura, the top gambler in Mary’s class. Although Mary loses her first match and finds herself in 200,000 yen debt, Tsuzura lends her the same amount, and Mary gambles again, winning this time.

Like in the original series, the student council, under Kirari Momobami, rules over Hyakkaou with an iron fist. Students’ rankings are determined by how much they contribute to the Student Council. The donations support the complex gambling system in the school. After class, students bet against each other in different gambling dens. The winners receive money, perks, and privileges, while the losers accumulate debt. Students can get rid of the debt by donating to the Student Council. If they can’t, they fall to the bottom of the ranking and become Pets, forced to obey any instructions from the rest of the student body. The male pets are known as Fido, while the female ones are known as Mitten.

Tsuzura is one such Mitten. When Mary declares that she will free the other girl from her Mitten status, Tsuzura becomes enamored and begins to regard Mary as her Prince. Relying on her superlative gambling and deductive skills, Mary secures the Literary club as her gambling den after winning against its president, Yukimi Togakushi, who becomes her friend. In the process, she draws the attention of the Student Council. Two members of it, the sadistic Sachiko Juraku and the deceptive Aoi Mibuomi, take special interest in Mary. While the former wants Mary as her Pet, the latter wants to use the protagonist to take down Kirari Momobami.

In the season 1 finale, titled ‘A Resisting Girl,’ Mary takes the entrance test for Full-Bloom, the organization that outwardly seeks to take down the Student Council and put an end to their policy. Aoi is the head of Full-Bloom and invites Mary to join the organization, but she still has to prove her worth. Meanwhile, Mary hasn’t decided yet whose side she will take in the conflict between Student Council and Full-Bloom. This test gives her the opportunity to scrutinize one of them. Her opponent in the test — which turns out to be a treasure hunt organized by Sachiko — is Sakura Miharutaki, then president of the Beautification Council, the co-lead of Full-Bloom, and Aoi’s fiancée.

Kakegurui Twin Season 1 Ending: Does Mary Free Tsuzura from Her Mitten Status?

When season 1 ends, Tsuzura is still a Mitten. Both the prequel and ‘Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler’ aren’t completed yet. So, we don’t have an official confirmation about whether Mary helps Tsuzura get rid of her Mitten status. As things stand now in the manga, Tsuzura is still a Mitten. Tsuzura, alongside several other characters in the prequel, hasn’t yet appeared in the original series, and we have little knowledge about what happened to her.

When we first meet Mary in the original series, she is ruthless, cruel, and sadistic, completely different from how she is in ‘Kakegurui Twin,’ though she begins to change for the better as the series progresses. It’s possible that the shift in Mary’s personality stems from Tsuzura’s fate. In the original manga, we see Mary with a flower hairpin. It is revealed that it originally belonged to Tsuzura. Mary is often seen clutching the hairpin. Given the immense hate that Mary has for Kirari in the original manga, we can assume that the Student Council president has something to do with Tsuzura’s absence.

Does Mary Become a Member of Full-Bloom?

No, Mary doesn’t become a member of Full-Bloom. She does win the treasure hunt against Sakura, earning a position in the leadership of the group. However, when Sakura tries to convince her to join Full-Bloom, Aoi declares that Sakura has no right to say such a thing. As she has lost her gambling test against Mary, Aoi kicks her out of Full-Bloom. In the process, he reveals that despite his kind and charming demeanor, Aoi is no better than other members of the Student Council. When Sakura asks if he is ending the engagement as well, Aoi dismisses the notion. However, he does so not because of his feelings for Sakura but because he knows that the union of their powerful families will be massively beneficial for him. Seeing the entire exchange, Mary refuses to join Full-Bloom, surprising Aoi.

What Is the Meaning of the End-Credits Scene?

In the end-credits scene, we see Aoi and Sachiko speaking. Sachiko asks if Aoi will give up on Mary now that the latter has refused him. Aoi rejects the idea, claiming that he is obsessed with Mary. He elaborates that he needs Mary to join Full-Bloom regardless of what she wants. And if she doesn’t, Aoi declares that he will crush her. This perfectly sets up a potential season 2. Like Tsuzura, Aoi and Sachiko are also absent in ‘Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler.’ Although we don’t yet know what exactly happened to them, the fact that Kirari and Mary are still at the academy and they aren’t, makes it abundantly clear that they lost the gamble.

