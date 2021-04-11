Ann Skelly is an Irish actress known for her roles in various drama series and movies. The young actress already has a long list of acting credits under her belt and has a penchant for complex female characters. She has appeared on BBC’s ‘Little Women’ and ‘Death and Nightingales,’ both intense period dramas, as well as the popular action drama ‘Vikings‘. In 2018 she was nominated as Best Actress for an Irish Film and Television Award for her leading role in the 2017 drama ‘Kissing Candice.’ Ann Skelly stars as Penance Adair in HBO’s ‘The Nevers.’ Her fan base is undoubtedly growing, as is curiosity about her work, family life, and romantic entanglements. So if you’re a fan, here’s everything we know about Ann Skelly.

Ann Skelly: Age and Background

Ann Skelly was born in Dublin, Ireland on December 6, 1996, and soon after moved to County Wexford in the SouthEast region of the country where she spent her childhood in quaint countryside villages. She figured out at a young age that she wanted to be an actress and soon enough realized that formal education was not for her.

After attending Catholic school for a few years, she started being homeschooled. Both her parents being artists, Ann’s education was understandably unconventional and she started attending weekend classes at the Irish Film Academy whilst in her teens. She later honed her acting skills further at Bow Street Academy.

Ann Skelly: Professional Life

Ann Skelly is known for the intense drama roles that she has featured in ever since she started appearing on screen. The young actress landed the role of Rachel Reid on the Irish crime drama series ‘Red Rock’ in 2015 whilst still in her teens, and went on to star in period drama series ‘Rebellion’ and ‘Little Women.’ In 2017 she starred as the lead in the Irish drama film ‘Kissing Candice,’ which earned her a Best Actress Nomination, and as Rose in ‘Rose Plays Julie.’

More recently, the Irish actress has featured on the Irish drama mini-series ‘Death and Nightingales’ and as Penance “Penny” Adair in HBO’s ‘The Nevers.’ Skelly describes her character on ‘The Nevers’ as the moral backbone of “The Touched,” a group of Victorian women with eclectic powers that the series centers on. It is a testament to the complex roles she has played in the past when she describes Penny as the first “light-hearted” character she’s essayed. In future roles, Ann has expressed a wish to play a historic character and says that her main criterion for picking roles is good writing.

Ann Skelly: Dating Life

Ann Skelly has followed a regimen of strict privacy ever since she came into the limelight, keeping her personal information out of the media. So far, the young actress has not been linked with anyone and continues to remain tight-lipped about her romantic engagements.

Of course, being relatively young and new to stardom-level fame, her personal life remains untouched by the limelight, but we can be sure that we will be hearing a lot more about the prolific actress and her career in the coming years.

