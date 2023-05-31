Anna Gava: Where is Natalia’s Alleged Birth Mother Now?

Michael and Kristine Barnett were oblivious to the problems they would have to face after adopting Natalia Grace, a six-year-old Ukraine native, in 2009. While it did not take long for the Barnetts to notice that she might be much older than what the birth certificate stated, Natalia also took a liking to violence and appeared ready to harm her adoptive family. Investigation Discovery’s ‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace,’ chronicles the shocking incident and even portrays how a Ukrainian woman named Anna Gava revealed herself as Natalia’s birth mother. If you are intrigued by the details surrounding the case and want to find out where Anna Gava is at present, we have you covered.

Who is Anna Gava?

Although not much is known about Anna Gava, reports state that she is a Ukrainian native who grew up in a close-knit family alongside a twin sister. Anna and her sister, Tatyana Gava, shared a close bond since childhood, and the latter knew that Anna had agreed to let a foreign couple adopt her daughter, Natalia. However, Tatyana insisted that Anna had been hounded by journalists ever since she sent Natalia away, which forced the Ukrainian native to live a private life.

Anna was initially overjoyed when she got pregnant with Natalia (called Natasha in Ukraine), but the doctors soon discovered that the child would be born with a rare form of dwarfism called spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita. Hence, they advised Anna to give the baby away as she would not be able to move properly and might have to live her entire life in agony. However, being a mother, Anna could never abandon her baby, so she got in touch with authorities and arranged for Natalia to get adopted by Gary and Diane Ciccone, a couple from the United States.

Gary and Diane brought Natalia to the US in 2008, but within months, they were looking for a way out of the arrangement. In fact, the show mentioned that Gary and Diane tried to give Natalia away to random couples at several little people conventions, and they even got in touch with authorities for an emergency adoption. That was when Kristine and Michael Barnett welcomed Natalia into their own house.

Where is Anna Gava Now?

Shortly after Natalia moved into the Barnett household, she reportedly showed signs of violence and even talked about harming her adoptive family. Moreover, while reports mention that she had regular periods and pubic hair, which were indications of her being older, Michael insisted that he woke up one night to find the Ukrainian native standing at the foot of his bed with a knife in hand. Such allegations spread by wildfire, and soon Anna Gava found herself getting hounded by reporters at every corner. Still, she braved the reporters and revealed herself as Natalia’s birth mother in 2019.

Anna even insisted that her daughter was born in 2003, just like the original birth certificate stated, and claimed that Natalia would never be capable of the things the Barnetts accused her of. At the same time, she made an open plea to her daughter, asking Natalia to forgive her and visit Ukraine as soon as possible, as she had three other siblings who could not wait to meet her. At present, Anna prefers to stay away from the media frenzy, even though reports state that she resides in the city of Mykolaiv in Ukraine, near the Black Sea. Besides, it is also unclear if she is in contact with Natalia, who currently resides with Antwon and Cynthia Mans in Indiana.

