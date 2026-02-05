Anthony and Manon: Is the 90 Day Fiancé Couple Still Together?

While TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ typically focuses on couples who are engaged or on the verge of marriage while navigating life in different countries, it occasionally breaks from that pattern. Season 7 introduced viewers to Manon and Anthony Berryman, whose story felt quite different. Already married for several years and raising a child together, their journey highlighted a stage of relationships rarely explored on the show. A kind that is shaped by time and the realities that emerge long after the wedding.

Anthony and Manon’s Move to France Affected Their Marriage

Manon was raised in France but left the country at 15 for personal reasons and eventually settled in Los Angeles, California, where she built an independent life. She married there, though the relationship ended in divorce within two years. After some time, she began dating again and met Anthony Berryman through a dating app. Initially unimpressed, Manon grew closer to him after he won her over with a handwritten letter. After just nine months together, the pair married in Las Vegas. They bought a home, and in 2024, welcomed their son, Benjamin. While Anthony stayed home as the primary caregiver and Manon worked, she began feeling overwhelmed by professional pressures and growing marital strain.

Hoping for a fresh start, they moved to France and settled into a small house in Marseille. Anthony adjusted well and found work, but Manon struggled with the quieter lifestyle. Cultural expectations and family pressures added to the tension, eventually prompting the couple to return to the US. At the Tell All, their issues came to a head during a heated exchange. Anthony stated that he “controls” Manon’s phone and spoke about feeling restricted by her, particularly regarding his contact with her family. Manon felt embarrassed by the comments, and off-camera, audio captured her telling Anthony she wanted a divorce. She left visibly upset and angry.

Anthony and Manon Are Happily Settled Together as a Family

Manon and Anthony remain together and appear just as committed to each other as ever, with no real indication that divorce is something either of them is considering. In fact, Manon has since explained that reality television can present a very different version of events than what couples actually experience in their day-to-day lives. Like any long-term relationship, she acknowledged that they have faced their share of ups and downs, but emphasized that challenges are a normal part of marriage and not a sign of failure. Manon has been clear that Anthony is the only person she would ever want to build a life with. She has spoken openly about how deeply rooted their partnership is and goes far beyond what viewers may have seen on screen.

This year, the couple is set to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary despite the public scrutiny. Together, they are focused on raising their son, Benjamin, and building a warm family life that also includes their dog, Brandy. They frequently share moments from their lives, which show the playful side of their marriage. At times, they have even joked about the argument that unfolded during the Tell All, suggesting that it was simply one difficult moment rather than a defining one. Overall, Manon and Anthony continue to function as a strong unit. They appear aligned in their priorities, supportive of one another, and firmly grounded in their commitment.

Anthony is a Stay-at-home Father, While Manon is a Celebrated Plus-Size Creator

Anthony is now a stay-at-home father, fully involved in raising their son and supporting their family. A former member of the US Army, who served in various countries, he has since transitioned into a more flexible lifestyle. In his downtime, he is active as a Twitch streamer and gamer. Though he has said he rarely has time to pursue this hobby, he takes to it when he gets the chance. For him, his family and his son are of utmost importance, and he celebrates them each day.

Manon has worked intentionally to build the life she leads today. She is a plus-size content creator who uses her platform to promote body positivity, self-acceptance, and confidence, often challenging conventional beauty standards through her work. Alongside content creation, she is an entrepreneur who launched her skincare line, Massalia Beauty, focusing on accessible, everyday self-care. She is also the co-founder of Berry Brand Agency LLC, a digital marketing agency that helps brands grow their online presence through branding.

