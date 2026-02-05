Chloe and Johny: Is the 90 Day Fiancé Couple Still Together?

TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ has long been known for pairing unlikely couples and giving them a shot at building a life together across borders. While things rarely go as expected, watching people from vastly different backgrounds navigate love and conflict is part of the show’s appeal. In season 7, one of the most talked-about and emotionally charged pairings was Chloe Fabiano and Johny Fernandes. Although their chemistry was undeniable, attempts to resolve their issues often led to greater tension and revealed more cracks than clarity in their relationship.

Chloe and Johny Faced Massive Trust Issues With Each Other

Chloe Fabiano first met Johny Fernandes while vacationing in Aruba, where he worked as “Jolly the Pirate” on a tour boat. There was an immediate spark between them, but the situation was complicated from the start. Chloe’s life was in Boston, Massachusetts, with a steady job and established routine, and the distance made it difficult for her to fully trust Johny. Despite living in different places, Chloe believed they were in a committed relationship. That belief was shaken when she later learned that Johny had taken another woman on a trip to Miami, Florida. Feeling hurt and betrayed, she confronted him, only for Johny to explain that, in his mind, they had never clearly defined their relationship and that he did not think his actions crossed a line.

Chloe also struggled with the nature of Johny’s job, which required him to be outgoing and constantly interact with tourists, including many women. Over time, this added to her insecurity. Hoping to feel closer and gain clarity, Chloe eventually decided to move to Aruba. However, life there proved far more challenging than she expected. Her doubts intensified, leading her to keep an eye on Johny while he was at work, while he, in turn, grew critical of how much time she spent socializing and going out. The breaking point came when Chloe discovered that Johny had been messaging multiple women, often in flirtatious and intimate ways, during the time they were together. What hurt her most was realizing that some of these exchanges continued even while they were filming scenes together. Unable to rebuild trust after that revelation, Chloe chose to walk away.

Chloe and Johny Have Moved Forward in Different Directions

Following their on-screen breakup, there has been little to suggest that Chloe Fabiano and Johny Fernandes ever found their way back to each other. Speculation about a permanent split began circulating after photos surfaced from a nightclub in Aruba. Although both were in the same city on the same night, they were seen at different venues. Chloe was out with friends, while Johny was elsewhere and the two did not meet at all. For many, that distance speaks volumes about the true state of their relationship. The situation became even clearer during the Tell-All. Johny began by saying he still had fond memories of his time with Chloe, but then stunned everyone by revealing major news.

He said that he was expecting a baby girl in March with his girlfriend, Emily Melissa, a former Miss Universe Aruba contestant. He went on to say that he and Emily were in a committed relationship and that he planned to marry her. The announcement landed heavily, especially for Chloe, who had not been prepared for it. In a later interview, Chloe admitted she was completely blindsided. She said she struggled to process what she had just heard, describing how she sat in shock for nearly fifteen minutes, unable to react.

Chloe also revealed that Emily was the same woman Johny had previously taken on a trip to Florida while Chloe believed they were still together. According to her, Emily’s presence had already caused significant tension between her and Johny during their relationship. Chloe also expressed sympathy for Emily, noting how difficult it must have been to watch Johny publicly reminisce about his time with Chloe while she was pregnant. At the same time, Chloe did not hide her strong disapproval of Johny’s actions and made it clear that the revelations only reinforced her belief that ending the relationship had been the right decision.

Chloe is a Former Beauty Pageant, While Johny Has Continued His Work on the Tour Boat

Before relocating to Aruba to be with Johny Fernandes, Chloe Fabiano had an established and successful career. She worked in sales for her mother’s logistics and shipping business, where she reportedly earned a high income and described herself as making a six-figure salary. Based in Boxford, Massachusetts, Chloe had also previously worked as a beauty agent. Since stepping away from that chapter of her life, she appears to be shifting focus toward a full-time career in entertainment. She remains highly active on social media, where she creates content and seems to be doing some modeling work as well.

Johny Fernandes, meanwhile, has largely remained in the same professional space. He continues working in Aruba as a pirate entertainer under his well-known persona, “Jolly,” entertaining tourists on themed boats and excursions, much as he did before his time on television. On the personal front, he is gearing up to welcome his baby with his girlfriend. Since announcing the news, he has chosen to be private with his life.

