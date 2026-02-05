Greta and Matthew: Is the 90 Day Fiancé Couple Still Together?

Starting a life together in another country can sound thrilling, but it also brings real challenges. Beyond the excitement, there is the need to adjust to a new environment and to habits and routines in a partner that were not fully known before. In TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 7, Greta Lin and Matthew faced many of these same obstacles as they began their life in the UK. The transition was far from smooth, yet both remained optimistic and believed they would find stability and understanding together despite the difficulties.

Greta and Matthew Spent Just Four Days Together in the UK

Greta Lin first connected with Matthew while she was in the UK, after matching on a dating app. They quickly bonded over common interests, including a vegan lifestyle, and their conversations felt easy and comfortable. Still, Greta’s life was elsewhere. She had a job in Norman, Oklahoma, close ties to her family, and her beloved cat, Hazel. Leaving all of that behind felt unimaginable until she realized her feelings for Matthew were deeper than she had expected. After getting engaged, Greta made the difficult decision to move to the UK and begin a life with him. However, the experience was troubling from the very start. Shortly after she landed, Matthew commented that she did not smell nice, which Greta found hurtful and disrespectful.

When she arrived at his home, she was further disappointed to see that he had not cleaned or prepared the space for her arrival. These early moments planted seeds of doubt. As the days passed, Greta began questioning not just the move, but the relationship itself. The turning point came when the couple discussed their future. Greta admitted she might never want children, while Matthew was certain he wanted them immediately. The difference felt irreconcilable. Conflicted, Greta spoke with her friends and thought about her choice. Just four days after arriving, she told Matthew that he deserved someone who could fully return his love and build a life with him. She admitted she had fallen out of love with him and could not see them together. Although Matthew said he was blindsided, Greta stood by her decision and ended their engagement.

Greta and Matthew Are Not Romantically Involved Anymore

There was some hope among viewers that Greta and Matthew might eventually find their way back to each other, as they initially appeared to be one of the strongest couples. During the Tell All, that possibility seemed even more realistic when Greta revealed she had received a work offer and was now living permanently in the UK on a work visa. From the outside, it appeared there were few practical barriers preventing a reconciliation. However, that did not happen. Greta and Matthew did not reunite, and Matthew later shared that he had started dating someone new about six months after their breakup. He chose not to disclose any further details. While the news caught Greta off guard, she responded graciously and said she wished him well.

She later explained that the breakup should not have come as a complete shock. According to her, she had dropped several hints and clearly implied that the relationship was not meeting her expectations. For that reason, she felt Matthew’s claim that he was blindsided did not entirely add up. Despite everything, there does not appear to be significant animosity between them. The two seem to have remained on friendly terms, even if they are no longer part of each other’s lives in a romantic sense. Both Greta and Matthew have moved forward, focusing on their own paths and priorities and have accepted that the relationship was not what either of them needed.

Greta and Matthew Share a Love for Animals

Greta Lin is an animal advocate currently based in London, UK. After spending a period working remotely and living a nomadic lifestyle, she secured a work visa that allowed her to settle in the UK permanently. She has since been reunited with her cat, Hazel, which was an important emotional priority for her. Greta appears focused on her career, advocacy work, and building a stable life aligned with her values. She has also started a small club with her friends and female acquaintances called the Grandma Club and is content with the community she has created.

Matthew has continued to build a career in finance and appears professionally stable. Known for his analytical, innovative, and self-described “nerdy” personality, he has leaned into a structured and secure lifestyle. He remains an animal lover and shares his life with both a cat and a dog. While he has kept much of his personal life private, he seems to be someone who has a passion for photography and capturing moments that strike him personally.

Read More: Are Tom and Mariah From 90 Day Fiancé Still Together?