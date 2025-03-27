Anthony Boyle to Star in Clio Barnard’s ‘I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning’

Anthony Boyle’s next project is an exciting book adaptation. The Cinemaholic can reveal that the Irish actor is set to star in director Clio Barnard’s upcoming movie ‘I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning.’ The film is based on the eponymous book by Keiran Goddard and will begin production in Birmingham, United Kingdom, in late March 2025.

Set against the backdrop of a tight-knit working-class community, ‘I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning’ follows the lives of Patrick (Boyle) and his childhood friends — Shiv, Rian, Oli, and Conor. As kids, they shared everything — mischief, skipped classes, and grand dreams of escaping their estate. But now, as they approach their thirties, reality tells a different story. Only Rian has managed to move away, settling into a life in another city, though wealth hasn’t freed him from the pull of his past. Oli drifts deeper into self-destruction, numbing himself with alcohol and drugs as each day blurs into the next. Conor, with a child on the way, holds onto the hope that his latest business plan will turn things around. Meanwhile, Patrick and Shiv, still deeply in love, find themselves rattled when a long-buried secret resurfaces, threatening to upend the fragile balance they’ve held onto. Apart from Boyle, the rest of the cast is under wraps for now.

The film is likely to offer a poignant exploration of friendship, loyalty, and the disillusionment that often accompanies adulthood. Goddard’s work, known for its sharp observation of working-class life and the emotional weight carried by ordinary people, may serve as the foundation for Clio Barnard’s cinematic adaptation. Goddard’s book is a deeply felt portrayal of working-class friendship, masculinity, and the erosion of youthful dreams in the face of economic hardship. The story explores how the shared histories of friends can be both a source of comfort and a trap, binding them to cycles they yearn to escape but can’t seem to break. The film adaptation is expected to retain this spirit, capturing the tenderness, tension, and disillusionment embedded in Goddard’s narrative.

Boyle has been busy with multiple projects in recent times. In 2024 alone, he appeared in four television shows. He played Brendan Hughes in the Hulu miniseries ‘Say Nothing,’ alongside Lola Petticrew and Hazel Doupe. He was also seen in the Disney+ series ‘Shardlake,’ portraying John Barak. His other recent projects include Apple TV+’s ‘Manhunt,’ where he played John Wilkes Booth, and Apple TV+’s ‘Masters of the Air,’ in which he took on the role of Harry Crosby. Speaking of his recent movies, he was seen as Kevin Maxwell in the biographical drama ‘Tetris,’ starring alongside Taron Egerton and Mara Huf. Before that, he also appeared as Brain Wood in the BBC Two television film ‘Danny Boy,’ and Geoffrey Smith in ‘Tolkien,’ based on the early life of author J. R. R. Tolkien.

In her relatively short career, Barnard has already demonstrated considerable promise. Her major credits as a director include the contemporary fable movie ‘The Selfish Giant,’ the romantic drama ‘Ali & Ava,’ and the mystery thriller ‘Dark River,’ starring Ruth Wilson and Sean Bean. On the television front, she has directed multiple episodes of Apple TV+’s ‘The Essex Serpent‘ and BBC One’s ‘Sherwood.’

Birmingham has increasingly become a favored filming location in recent years. Steven Knight’s BBC series ‘This Town’ was recently shot in and around the city, showcasing its vibrant local settings. Additionally, parts of ‘Peaky Blinders‘ and other independent productions have utilized Birmingham’s distinctive urban landscape.

Read More: Wiz Khalifa to Star in Yelena Popovic’s ‘Moses the Black’