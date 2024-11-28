Wiz Khalifa to Star in Yelena Popovic’s ‘Moses the Black’

Yelena Popovic will team up with Wiz Khalifa for her third feature! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the celebrated rapper will star in the crime drama film ‘Moses the Black.’ Popovic also wrote the screenplay, which centers on a gangster in modern-day Chicago, inspired by the incredible saga of repentance of the 4th-century saint of the same name.

The movie is not Khalifa’s first outing as an actor. He played singer-songwriter George Clinton in Timothy Scott Bogart’s biographical drama ‘Spinning Gold,’ which chronicles the life of 1970s record producer Neil Bogart, renowned as the founder of Casablanca Records. The rapper also played Devin Overstreet opposite Snoop Dogg’s Mac Johnson in Dylan C. Brown’s stoner comedy movie ‘Mac & Devin Go to High School,’ which centers on two high school students, one struggling with his valedictorian speech and another in his 15th year.

Khalifa also played himself in the Netflix comedy movie ‘The After Party,’ which follows an aspiring rapper, Owen Ellison (Kyle Harvey), who gets his chance to shine after his best friend gets him into a wild New York City after-party. The singer is joining the film after releasing three singles this year. In addition to “Khalifa’s Home,” he collaborated with Don Toliver and Smoke DZA to make “Hide It” and “Bring Your Lungs,” respectively. Last year, he was also on the road for the High School Reunion Tour with Snoop Dogg.

Popovic’s previous feature directorial ventures are the biographical drama ‘Man of God,’ which centers on Saint Nektarios (Aris Servetalis) of Aegina, Greece, and his trials and tribulations as he bears the unjust hatred of his enemies while preaching the word of God, and the comedy film ‘L.A. Superheroes,’ which follows Helena, a “too old” immigrant actress-model whose desperation for a gig makes her obtain a green card through illegal means and rats out the people who helped her get it to avoid jail time. Popovic also played a Russian woman in Robert Zemeckis’ survival drama ‘Cast Away,’ starring Tom Hanks.

