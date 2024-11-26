The Golden Bachelorette Renewed For Season 2 at ABC

Following the triumphant conclusion of its first installment, a beloved dating show will continue to explore the evergreen nature of love! The Cinemaholic has learned that ABC has renewed the reality series ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ for its second season. Casting is currently underway to find the next group of eligible seniors looking for love. The Bachelorette for this installment remains under wraps for now.

The first season of the show concluded with a rollercoaster ride of emotions. The finale began with Pascal Ibgui exiting the contest to win Joan Vassos’s heart after admitting that he had not developed feelings for her. This left the final two suitors, Guy Gansert and Chock Chapple, looking forward to their last date with Joan before she had to make a decision. Even though she was a little shaken by Pascal’s exit, Joan sailed to Bora Bora after being cheered up by her friend. Joan took Chock to meet her children and was glad to see a positive response. Her grown-up kids had meaningful conversations with him, leaving them confident about their mother finding love again.

However, as the finale progressed, Joan took decisive action before it was Guy’s turn to meet her family. She realized that she was in love with Chock and did not want to lead Guy on. The latter was devastated and said that his feelings for her were genuine. Chock’s final date with her was a highlight of the season as he presented her with symbolic keys to their future together in New York City.

The finale culminated with a romantic beachside proposal. Chock expressed his commitment to honoring Joan’s late husband’s memories while building a life together. She reciprocated his feelings, revealing that she envisioned a future with him from their first date. Their engagement was sealed with a final golden rose. The couple also shared their plans for the future, which included relocating to New York City.

Considering that Joan, the Bachelorette of season 1, was chosen after her appearance in ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ we can expect another contestant from the latter to be presented as the star of the sophomore installment. The show’s ardent admirers have already expressed their wish to see Leslie Fhima or Faith Martin pursuing love, and we may need to wait a bit longer to find out whether one of them will be at the center of the second season.

Los Angeles, California, served as the primary filming location for the first season of ‘The Golden Bachelorette,’ and will likely continue to do so for the sophomore installment. From here, the participants will venture to other parts of the nation and the world for their dates and romantic adventures. All other shows of ‘Bachelor Nation,’ including ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette,’ are also filmed in the City of Angels, partly at the Bachelor Mansion in Agoura Hills. Other reality TV shows shot in and around the city include ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians,’ ‘Dance Moms,’ ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ ‘Pawn Stars,’ and ‘The Apprentice.’

