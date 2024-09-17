Where is The Golden Bachelorette Filmed?

‘The Golden Bachelorette’ debuted with former ‘Golden Bachelor’ contestant Joan Vassos becoming the first Golden Bachelorette and having 24 gentlemen compete for her affection. The ABC dating reality show, hosted by Jesse Palmer, featured eligible bachelors who ran the gamut from army veteran and firefighter to videographer and private investor. Their stories, philosophies, and outlook on life touched Joan as impressions were made, and their hearts gained a second wind to give love another chance. The dates took them through picturesque romantic locations ranging from hill ranges and helicopter rides to beaches and resorts, prompting an investigation into the actual sites featured in the season.

The Golden Bachelorette Filming Locations

Filming for the debut season of ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ took place in Ventura, Burbank, Agoura Hills, and Santa Barbara in Los Angeles County, California, and Las Vegas, Nevada. Principal photography began on June 20, 2024, and was wrapped up in a few weeks by early July of the same year. Joan Vassos was initially very nervous about becoming the center of attention and shared that she fidgeted over packing, not knowing what to expect of her upcoming travels. However, she soon came into her own and felt seen as the courteous bachelors took her on dates through dazzling destinations.

Los Angeles County, California

‘The Golden Bachelorette’ is primarily filmed in Los Angeles County in California. The debut season treated us to backdrops familiar and new, with the most prominent being the return of the iconic Bachelor Mansion. Located on 2351 Kanan Road in Agoura Hills, this expansive estate, officially known as Villa de la Vina, has been the heart and home of many ‘The Bachelor‘ franchise seasons, including ‘The Golden Bachelorette.’ The sprawling mansion features Mediterranean-style architecture, a grand courtyard, and lush gardens, providing the perfect romantic setting for the show’s initial cocktail parties, one-on-one dates, and rose ceremonies. The property’s pool, grand archways, and stunning surrounding views have become synonymous with the franchise.

The hilly terrain of the Santa Monica Mountains can be seen in the background as Joan rides through them on horseback, enjoying a calming date. The rolling landscape projects a rugged charm that belies its age, much like her dashing date. Beyond the mansion, the production team also ventured into the scenic coastal locales of Ventura, a seaside city that offered the ideal backdrop for intimate beachside dates. Besides Ventura’s picturesque shores and tranquil environment, Joan and her suitors connected with their adventurous spirit out on the open water.

The charming city of Santa Barbara can also be seen in the season. Santa Barbara’s upscale yet relaxed vibe perfectly complements one’s efforts to create a romantic atmosphere, with its luxury resorts and vineyards providing ample activities like wine tastings to grow closer. Framed by the Santa Ynez Mountains, the coast of Santa Barbara also holds a storied maritime tradition within its wharves. Located about 90 miles west of LA, the city is a cinematic paradise with historical Spanish architecture. Much like others in the franchise, the season’s finale was filmed at a soundstage in the Warner Bros. Studios. Located at 3400 Warner Boulevard Burbank, California, the production team readied a soundstage of the renowned studio, where a live audience attended the finale.

Las Vegas, Nevada

‘The Golden Bachelorette’ brought a touch of glitz and glamor to its first season by filming segments in Las Vegas, Nevada. One of the standout locations featured in the show is the Paris Las Vegas Casino, located at 3655 South Las Vegas Boulevard. As the prospective couple’s limousine rolls into the property, its famed replica Eiffel Tower can be easily spotted against the skyline. With its contemporary Parisian-themed decor, this casino provided a dreamlike setting for the creative bachelor to bond with Joan amidst the gleaming lights of the Vegas Strip.

The buzz and bustle of the casino, combined with the thrill of being in one of the world’s most famous entertainment cities, added a playful and adventurous twist to the show. Its atmosphere, charged with energy and excitement provided a striking contrast to the more serene sites visited by Joan. Other shows featuring the desert landscapes of Las Vegas, along with its luxury, include ‘The Apprentice,’ ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ ‘Dance Moms,’ ‘Pawn Stars,’ and ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians.’

