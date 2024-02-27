Pawn Stars: Explore 8 Reality Shows Just Like It

‘Pawn Stars‘ is a popular reality television series that premiered on the History Channel in 2009 and quickly became a hit. The show revolves around the daily operations of the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada. Owned by the Harrison family, the shop is run by patriarch Richard “Old Man” Harrison, his son Rick Harrison, Rick’s son Corey “Big Hoss” Harrison, and family friend Austin “Chumlee” Russell. Each episode follows the team as they assess the value and authenticity of items brought in by customers looking to sell or pawn.

From rare historical artifacts to vintage automobiles, the shop sees a wide variety of intriguing items. The format includes negotiations, expert consultations, and historical insights into the items being evaluated. With its blend of history, humor, and valuable antiques, ‘Pawn Stars’ continues to entertain audiences worldwide. If you enjoy this unique blend of education and entertainment, here are 8 shows like ‘Pawn Stars’ that you should check out.

8. Swap Shop (2021-)

In the Netflix series ‘Swap Shop,’ enthusiasts eagerly tune in for the latest on enticing deals, spanning from collectible cars and comics to peculiar items like creepy clown statues. Much like the intrigue found in ‘Pawn Stars,’ where the Harrison family explores the value of diverse artifacts, ‘Swap Shop’ delves into the diverse world of exchanges. The shared enthusiasm for unique finds and the stories behind them connects both shows, emphasizing the fascination that audiences have for uncovering the hidden value in a wide array of items.

7. Storage Wars (2010-)

‘Storage Wars‘ is a reality television series that follows professional buyers who purchase the contents of storage units at auction, hoping to uncover valuable items hidden within. The cast includes prominent buyers such as Darrell Sheets, Brandi Passante, Jarrod Schulz, and Barry Weiss, each known for their unique strategies and personalities. The show is narrated by Thom Beers, who provides insight into the competitive world of storage unit auctions. Similar to ‘Pawn Stars,’ ‘Storage Wars’ captures the excitement of discovering hidden treasures and the thrill of the hunt, albeit in a different setting, showcasing the unpredictability and potential profit in buying and selling goods.

6. The Curse of Oak Island (2014-)

Created by Kevin Burns, ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ follows brothers Rick and Marty Lagina’s quest to unravel the mysteries of Oak Island in Nova Scotia, Canada, with narration by Robert Clotworthy and James Thornton. This reality TV series combines history, treasure hunting, and excavation as the team explores the island’s enigmatic past. In parallel to ‘Pawn Stars,’ it intricately weaves together historical intrigue and the pursuit of valuable artifacts, offering viewers an engaging blend of adventure and discovery within the context of hidden treasures and unexplored mysteries. Both shows captivate audiences with the excitement of uncovering the past.

5. Auction Hunters (2010-2015)

‘Auction Hunters’ is a reality television series that features the dynamic duo, Allen Haff and Clinton “Ton” Jones, as they attend storage unit auctions across the United States, aiming to discover valuable items and hidden treasures within the units. The series showcases the unique skills and strategies of Haff and Ton in assessing and appraising the contents of the storage units they win. Similar to the appraisal and negotiation aspects seen in ‘Pawn Stars,’ ‘Auction Hunters’ provides an exciting look into the world of buying and selling, emphasizing the surprises and challenges of the auction and resale business.

4. Antiques Roadshow (1997-)

‘Antiques Roadshow,’ inspired by the British original dating back to 1979, showcases local antique owners having their items appraised by experts, diving into the provenance, history, and value of each piece. Similar to the appraisal-focused narrative of ‘Pawn Stars,’ both shows highlight the fascinating stories behind unique items. While ‘Antiques Roadshow’ centers on the evaluation process, ‘Pawn Stars’ elevates the concept by integrating negotiation and potential transactions. Coral Peña’s presentation in ‘Antiques Roadshow’ adds a touch of expertise, paralleling the knowledgeable personalities that engage in historical assessments seen in ‘Pawn Stars.’

3. Hardcore Pawn (2010-2015)

‘Hardcore Pawn‘ shares similarities with ‘Pawn Stars’ in its exploration of the pawnshop business, albeit with a grittier edge. The show revolves around the daily operations of American Jewelry and Loan, a large pawnshop in Detroit run by the Gold family. Like ‘Pawn Stars,’ it features negotiations, interesting items brought in by customers, and the challenges of running a pawn business. However, ‘Hardcore Pawn’ often emphasizes the drama and conflicts that arise in such a rough-and-tumble environment, offering a different perspective on the industry. The cast includes Les Gold, the patriarch, along with his children, Seth and Ashley, who all play key roles in the shop’s operations.

2. American Restoration (2010-2016)

‘American Restoration’ is a reality TV series that centers around Rick Dale, an expert in restoring vintage items, and his team at Rick’s Restorations in Las Vegas. The show is a spin-off of ‘Pawn Stars,’ often featuring items bought by Rick Harrison, the star of ‘Pawn Stars.’ The cast includes Rick Dale, his son Tyler Dale, and other skilled craftsmen. Much like its predecessor, ‘American Restoration’ blends history with the meticulous restoration process, offering viewers a unique perspective on the world of antiques and collectibles.

1. American Pickers (2010-)

‘American Pickers‘ shares common ground with ‘Pawn Stars’ in the realm of collecting and trading, offering a unique look into the world of antiques. Created by Mike Wolfe, the show features Wolfe and his partner, Frank Fritz, as they travel across the United States in search of valuable and interesting items. Much like ‘Pawn Stars,’ the series involves negotiations and historical insights into the discovered artifacts. The cast includes Danielle Colby, who manages the office and handles the business side of their antiquing adventures. Together, they embody the spirit of treasure hunting, mirroring the engaging hunt for unique items seen in ‘Pawn Stars.’

Read More: Where is Pawn Stars Filmed?